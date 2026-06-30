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البقرة
3
2:3
الذين يومنون بالغيب ويقيمون الصلاة ومما رزقناهم ينفقون ٣
ٱلَّذِينَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِٱلْغَيْبِ وَيُقِيمُونَ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَمِمَّا رَزَقْنَـٰهُمْ يُنفِقُونَ ٣
الَّذِیْنَ
یُؤْمِنُوْنَ
بِالْغَیْبِ
وَیُقِیْمُوْنَ
الصَّلٰوةَ
وَمِمَّا
رَزَقْنٰهُمْ
یُنْفِقُوْنَ
۟ۙ
جو ایمان رکھتے ہیں غیب پر اور نماز قائم کرتے ہیں اور جو کچھ ہم نے انہیں دیا ہے اس میں سے خرچ کرتے ہیں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Salma Sumaila
فالو
9 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 3:2
For a long time, I kept reflecting on Qur'an 2:3, ...who give from what we have provided for them. Most of the time, when we think of Rizq, money and other material possessions come to mind. But Rizq can be time, knowledge, good companionship, a listening ear... Anything Allah has blessed us with.
So if Allah has blessed you with knowledge, share it selflessly. If He blessed you with some extra time which you can help someone within, help them.
R...
مزید دیکھیں
28
6
Jasmina Ahmed
فالو
16 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 3:2
When I first read this verse “those who believe in the unseen, establish prayer and spend from what We have provided them”, it felt almost obvious. Of course people of faith would believe in the unseen and establish their prayers. That part made immediate sense. But the more I sat with the verse, the more a question began to form in my mind: why charity?
Out of all the good deeds that could have followed belief and prayer, why does Allah specifi...
مزید دیکھیں
18
0
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
فالو
18 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 3:2
In part of his tafsir of surah al-Baqarah, Ibn al-Jawzi mentioned the following report:
[ قال عمرو بن مرَّة: قال أصحاب عبد الله له: طوبى لك، جاهدت مع رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم، وجالسته. فقال: إن شأن رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم كان مبيِّنا لمن رآه، ولكن أعجب من ذلك: قوم يجدون كتاباً مكتوباً يؤمنون به ولم يروه، ثم قرأ: { الذين يؤمنون بالغيب }]
'Amr ibn Murrah said:
Ibn Mas'ood's students once told him, "You are so blessed, you fought alongsi...
مزید دیکھیں
12
2
haiqa bhutta
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:1، 5:2، 3:2
what a beautiful connection between two surahs —at the end of Surah Al-Fatiha, we ask Allah for guidance: 'Guide us to the straight path…' And then, at the very beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah answers that prayer by saying: 'This is the Book in which there is no doubt—a guidance for those who are mindful of Allah.' SubhanAllah! He is showing us clearly that the people who are truly guided are those who have the qualities of the righteous (th...
مزید دیکھیں
20
3
Amina Bilal
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 3:2
Muttaqi? Meaning pious people, those who protect themselves from sins and have Allah's fear.
And in the next verse, Allah describes the qualities of the muttaqin:
Surat No. 2: Surah Al-Baqarah - Ayat No. 3
'Those who believe in the unseen, establish prayer, and spend from what We have provided for them.'
As I was reading these verses, I was reflecting on why Allah mentioned belief in the unseen before the actions, like prayer. Why is belief i...
مزید دیکھیں
5
1
Rabi'a Brown
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 3:2
#Provision
#Rizq
#Waste
#Money
#Food
#Time
#Al-Baqara3
Overindulging just a little bit with food isn't a sin. Is it?
Well, when I eat more than my daily caloric requirements are, indulge in foods that aren't necessary for my body to function properly (or that cause it harm, like sugar), am I using what Allah SWT has alloted to me in terms of money, time, and food in the way He has directed me to do?
I am human and I often fall short of the ma...
مزید دیکھیں
10
4
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