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البقرة
28
2:28
كيف تكفرون بالله وكنتم امواتا فاحياكم ثم يميتكم ثم يحييكم ثم اليه ترجعون ٢٨
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِٱللَّهِ وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَٰتًۭا فَأَحْيَـٰكُمْ ۖ ثُمَّ يُمِيتُكُمْ ثُمَّ يُحْيِيكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ ٢٨
كَیْفَ
تَكْفُرُوْنَ
بِاللّٰهِ
وَكُنْتُمْ
اَمْوَاتًا
فَاَحْیَاكُمْ ۚ
ثُمَّ
یُمِیْتُكُمْ
ثُمَّ
یُحْیِیْكُمْ
ثُمَّ
اِلَیْهِ
تُرْجَعُوْنَ
۟
تم کیسے کفر کرتے ہو اللہ کا حالانکہ تم مردہ تھے پھر اس نے تمہیں زندہ کیا۔ ُ پھر وہ تمہیں مارے گا پھر جلائے گا پھر تم اسی کی طرف لوٹا دیے جاؤ گے۔ ُ
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 28:2
یہ آیت پڑھ کے بہت دیر رکی رہی۔
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُوْنَ
کیسے انکار کرتے ہو؟
اللہ نے حیران ہو کر پوچھا کیسے؟
پھر پوری زندگی ایک جملے میں
تم مردہ تھے،اللہ نے زندہ کیا۔
پھر مارے گا۔
پھر زندہ کرے گا۔
پھر اسی کی طرف لوٹنا ہے۔
شروع اللہ سے ، آخر اللہ تک۔
سوچو ذرا۔
ہم اس سفر کے بیچ میں ہیں ابھی۔
پیدا ہو گئے : یہ ہو گیا۔
مرنا ہے : یہ بھی ہوگا۔
اٹھنا ہے : یہ بھی ہوگا۔
اللہ کے پاس جانا ہے : یہ بھی ہوگا۔
صرف یہ درمیان والا وقت ہمارے ہاتھ میں ہے۔
بس یہی۔
میں...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
mina Khan
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 28:2
Just like our birth was not in our control so is our death. We will also not have any control on our resurrection or will have a choice to either appear in Allah’s court or decline. These are the major events of our lives. Nothing else is important compare to them. All these events are in the hands of Allah than how can anyone deny Him?
30
3
ekaterina myachina
فالو
14 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 28:2-29
From Life to Return
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:28-29) through the Hadith
After showing where different paths lead,
the Qur’an now turns to something even more direct —
something closer than any example.
It no longer points to signs AROUND you.
It points to YOU.
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَاتًا فَأَحْيَاكُمْ ۖ ثُمَّ يُمِيتُكُمْ ثُمَّ يُحْيِيكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ
“How can you disbelieve in Allah when you were lifeless and...
مزید دیکھیں
10
2
Ibiyemi Munirat Dosunmu
فالو
18 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 28:2-29
At a time I was never in existence but the world was and so were some other people before me. ThenI was conceived, I was birthed and I'm here at this moment. One day I'll cease to be here in this world and one day I'll be resurrected again.
I go to bed every night, not aware or I'm control of what happens when my eyes are closed in deep sleep. I have no idea what's going on around me either. When I wake up, it's not by my power or might either b...
مزید دیکھیں
13
2
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 30:2-33، 34:2-27
When reading this short passage we see the angels , whom Allah speaks to directly and are able to witness the world which is currently unseen to us , were not able to see the wisdom of Adams creation and inheritance of the earth when their assessment, which proved correct , is that his offsprings will cause corruption on earth and spill blood. Allah made it clear there is a greater wisdom in his creation than meets the eye that only the All knowi...
مزید دیکھیں
5
0
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