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البقرة
263
2:263
۞ قول معروف ومغفرة خير من صدقة يتبعها اذى والله غني حليم ٢٦٣
۞ قَوْلٌۭ مَّعْرُوفٌۭ وَمَغْفِرَةٌ خَيْرٌۭ مِّن صَدَقَةٍۢ يَتْبَعُهَآ أَذًۭى ۗ وَٱللَّهُ غَنِىٌّ حَلِيمٌۭ ٢٦٣
قَوْلٌ
مَّعْرُوْفٌ
وَّمَغْفِرَةٌ
خَیْرٌ
مِّنْ
صَدَقَةٍ
یَّتْبَعُهَاۤ
اَذًی ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
غَنِیٌّ
حَلِیْمٌ
۟
بھلی بات کہنا اور درگزر کرنا بہتر ہے اس خیرات سے جس کے بعد اذیتّ پہنچائی جائے اللہ تعالیٰ غنی ہے اور حلیم ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
R. Ebied
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 263:2
Your kind words to someone who is hurting, someone who is alone, someone who is looking for hope can be worth more than donating thousands of dollars followed by harm. Why? Because kind words are a form of 'jabr al khawatir' - an expression in arabic that loosely translates to mending one’s hurt/feelings.
Words have power. Words have impact. They can raise a spirit or demoralize it. They can mend a heart or hurt it. They can spark hope or dim i...
مزید دیکھیں
45
6
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 263:2
Reflecting on this verse and the one that proceeds it, two things easily come to mind and they both revolve around how Shaytan distracts us when we in the process of carrying out a good deed especially giving charity..The common thoughts that can some time plague you are 'Are they really in need' ? 'Are they pretending' or sometimes it could just be around the attitude of the one who is in need which may come off to you sometimes as 'entitled' or...
مزید دیکھیں
6
1
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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