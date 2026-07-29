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البقرة
262
2:262
الذين ينفقون اموالهم في سبيل الله ثم لا يتبعون ما انفقوا منا ولا اذى لهم اجرهم عند ربهم ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٢٦٢
ٱلَّذِينَ يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَٰلَهُمْ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ ثُمَّ لَا يُتْبِعُونَ مَآ أَنفَقُوا۟ مَنًّۭا وَلَآ أَذًۭى ۙ لَّهُمْ أَجْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ وَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ٢٦٢
اَلَّذِیْنَ
یُنْفِقُوْنَ
اَمْوَالَهُمْ
فِیْ
سَبِیْلِ
اللّٰهِ
ثُمَّ
لَا
یُتْبِعُوْنَ
مَاۤ
اَنْفَقُوْا
مَنًّا
وَّلَاۤ
اَذًی ۙ
لَّهُمْ
اَجْرُهُمْ
عِنْدَ
رَبِّهِمْ ۚ
وَلَا
خَوْفٌ
عَلَیْهِمْ
وَلَا
هُمْ
یَحْزَنُوْنَ
۟
جو لوگ اپنے مال خرچ کرتے ہیں اللہ کی راہ میں پھر جو کچھ وہ خرچ کرتے ہیں اس کے بعد نہ تو احسان جتاتے ہیں اور نہ تکلیف پہنچاتے ہیں ان کا اجر ان کے رب کے پاس محفوظ ہے۔ اور نہ تو ان کے لیے کوئی خوف ہوگا اور نہ ہی وہ کسی رنج و غم سے دوچار ہوں گے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Sarah R
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 262:2
This is an ayah that we have heard so often, we don't even listen anymore. We don't pay attention to how incredible it is. One of the best deeds is giving sadaqa.
Sadaqa is from the word صدق - truth, and giving in charity is proof of the truthfulness of a person's sacrifice to the deen.
The rewards for sadaqa are immense. Imagine one seed planted yielding a benefit of 700 or more, depending on whether there is ikhlaas. Something as simple as ...
مزید دیکھیں
5
0
Maryam Nazar
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 2 اور آیت 9:63-10، 35:47، 270:2، 261:2-262، 3:2، 254:2، 76:19، 265:2، 16:64، 274:2
The fruit that a plant bears depends on the seed that we sow.When allah provides us with seeds,we have to nurture and water it in a good fertile soil so that it produces lot and lot of fruits,flowers and seeds.
Throughout our lives Allah is constantly planting seeds of faith in our life and calling us to also plant seeds of faith in the lives of others, on an ongoing basis.
Remember —a farmer who plants good quality seeds,in a highly fertile so...
مزید دیکھیں
17
1
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