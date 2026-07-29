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البقرة
257
2:257
الله ولي الذين امنوا يخرجهم من الظلمات الى النور والذين كفروا اولياوهم الطاغوت يخرجونهم من النور الى الظلمات اولايك اصحاب النار هم فيها خالدون ٢٥٧
ٱللَّهُ وَلِىُّ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ يُخْرِجُهُم مِّنَ ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ إِلَى ٱلنُّورِ ۖ وَٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوٓا۟ أَوْلِيَآؤُهُمُ ٱلطَّـٰغُوتُ يُخْرِجُونَهُم مِّنَ ٱلنُّورِ إِلَى ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ ۗ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلنَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَـٰلِدُونَ ٢٥٧
اَللّٰهُ
وَلِیُّ
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا ۙ
یُخْرِجُهُمْ
مِّنَ
الظُّلُمٰتِ
اِلَی
النُّوْرِ ؕ۬
وَالَّذِیْنَ
كَفَرُوْۤا
اَوْلِیٰٓـُٔهُمُ
الطَّاغُوْتُ ۙ
یُخْرِجُوْنَهُمْ
مِّنَ
النُّوْرِ
اِلَی
الظُّلُمٰتِ ؕ
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
اَصْحٰبُ
النَّارِ ۚ
هُمْ
فِیْهَا
خٰلِدُوْنَ
۟۠
اللہ ولی ہے اہل ایمان کا اور (ان کے برعکس) جنہوں نے کفر کیا ان کے اولیاء (پشت پناہ ساتھی اور مددگار) طاغوت ہیں وہ ان کو روشنی سے نکال کر تاریکیوں کی طرف لے جاتے ہیں یہی لوگ ہیں آگ والے یہ اس میں ہمیشہ ہمیش رہیں گے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Iraj Marjan
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 257:2
'اللہ ہی ولی ہے ایمان لانے والوں کا جو انہیں ظلمت سے نور کی طرف لاتا ہے'
اللہ کا احسان ہے کہ اس نے ولایت کا وعدہ ایمان لانے والوں 'الذین اٰمنوا' سے کیا اس پہ 'مؤمنین' کہہ کر وقت کی قید نہیں لگائی۔ اس کو معلوم ہے میرے بندے ایمان تو لائیں گے پر بار بار پھسلیں گے، وسوسوں کے دھویں میں انکی آنکھیں چندھیا جائیں گی, نفس کے اندھیروں میں یہ بھٹک جائیں گے تب مؤمنین نہیں رہ پائیں گے اس لئے اس نے یہاں ماضی کا صیغہ استعمال کیا ہے۔ کیونکہ 'مؤمنین' اسم فاعل ...
مزید دیکھیں
13
8
Fariha Guncha
فالو
6 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 257:2
While doom-scrolling today, I came across something beautiful.
Archaeologists recently discovered a carved stone bearing the name of Umar ibn al-Khattab Rz
There was something chilling about it.
To witness a trace of someone who lived over fourteen centuries ago is a remarkable feeling.
A rock carved so long ago surviving until today is extraordinary in itself.
Yet what was carved upon it is what truly arrests the heart.
"Allah is the Pro...
مزید دیکھیں
21
10
Iraj Marjan
فالو
30 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 257:2
The truth of this āyah is neither abstract nor reserved for a select group of highly qualified believers. It carries a gentle, healing reassurance for every one of us. Whenever you notice a shift in your behavior, a moral elevation, or realize that something which once dominated your heart no longer holds the same power over you, know this: your Walī—your Guardian—has brought you out of a darkness.
To truly taste the sweetness of this āyah, we m...
مزید دیکھیں
20
3
Anthony Den Braven
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 257:2
Saheeh International elucidation of the ayah's context is splendid to me. 'The light of truth is one, while the darknesses of disbelief, doubt and error are many' - there is a genuine indication of objective morality, which is one whole, unified and perpetual, despite being intricate to grasp. Contrariwise, the faces of malignance and pure evil are manifold. From the quarrels of Machiavellian visions cloaked by a seducing charm, a semblance of ad...
مزید دیکھیں
1
1
خديخة
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 257:2
You know when you spend a lot of time with a friend, their presence starts to bring you comfort, the same way when you spend time with the Qur'an, it's meanings and it's words start affecting your heart, it starts bringing solace, it starts bringing joy
Recently i read an article from this sister who tells the story of a friend of hers who lost her husband and was pregnant with her 3rd child,
And at the Janazah, when she hugged her, despite the...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
Abd Abdullah Mohammed
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 257:2
Assalam Alikom,
After reading and reaching the ending of the Quran specifically '604' still yet I feel so tireless to start afresh, I'm energized by the entire 'Surah' itself, trust me you won't feel lonely anymore when you'd willing to go through the Quran again.
1
0
Parveen Ahmed
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 257:2
Bismillah.
In this world some may feel lonely despite being surrounded by loved ones. Some may be lonely because of circumstances. According to worldly standards all these people may look Successful. Still they feel empty inside. They are surrounded by layers of darkness and that’s making them utterly depressed and lonely. What are these layers of darkness? What ever that comes between you and the Creator it causes a layer of darkness.
In all ...
مزید دیکھیں
5
1
Salah Sheikh
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 257:2
Reciting this after every prayer as I always do, but today I noticed how it is Allah who is the Walīy of the believers but the false gods - ٱلطَّٰغُوت - are not the allies of the disbelievers – rather it is reversed in their case. Allah is our Guardian and Ally because He is capable. Meanwhile, the false gods are not capable of helping anyone so the disbelievers must be the ones who initiate this futile allegiance. Thus, Al-Walīy brings us out o...
مزید دیکھیں
15
9
Aaisha Shahany
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 257:2
Bismillah.
Each and every individual has its own circle of life filled with likes, hopes, passions, goals along with every other aspects such as career, family, entertainment and etc.
needless to say, we proceed with all of the things in mind until the death. We are heedless of ensuring or checking our selves whether we are in any place in the spectrum of darkness. The sad truth is we assume that we are in the 'light' and continue to be in there.
...
مزید دیکھیں
5
3
A Siddiqui
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 257:2، 14:64
Has the world has left you feeling lonely, even when you're surrounded by people? Have you sought out friendships that didn't materialize in the way that you had wished? Have old friends changed their ways so much so that you can't even recognize them? Or perhaps you changed so much that you can no longer identify with the same people anymore...
Now is your time to deliberately and passionately pursue the love of Allah. Now is the time to set as...
مزید دیکھیں
14
2
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