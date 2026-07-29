سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
البقرة
247
2:247
وقال لهم نبيهم ان الله قد بعث لكم طالوت ملكا قالوا انى يكون له الملك علينا ونحن احق بالملك منه ولم يوت سعة من المال قال ان الله اصطفاه عليكم وزاده بسطة في العلم والجسم والله يوتي ملكه من يشاء والله واسع عليم ٢٤٧
وَقَالَ لَهُمْ نَبِيُّهُمْ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ قَدْ بَعَثَ لَكُمْ طَالُوتَ مَلِكًۭا ۚ قَالُوٓا۟ أَنَّىٰ يَكُونُ لَهُ ٱلْمُلْكُ عَلَيْنَا وَنَحْنُ أَحَقُّ بِٱلْمُلْكِ مِنْهُ وَلَمْ يُؤْتَ سَعَةًۭ مِّنَ ٱلْمَالِ ۚ قَالَ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ ٱصْطَفَىٰهُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَزَادَهُۥ بَسْطَةًۭ فِى ٱلْعِلْمِ وَٱلْجِسْمِ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ يُؤْتِى مُلْكَهُۥ مَن يَشَآءُ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ وَٰسِعٌ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢٤٧
وَقَالَ
لَهُمْ
نَبِیُّهُمْ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
قَدْ
بَعَثَ
لَكُمْ
طَالُوْتَ
مَلِكًا ؕ
قَالُوْۤا
اَنّٰی
یَكُوْنُ
لَهُ
الْمُلْكُ
عَلَیْنَا
وَنَحْنُ
اَحَقُّ
بِالْمُلْكِ
مِنْهُ
وَلَمْ
یُؤْتَ
سَعَةً
مِّنَ
الْمَالِ ؕ
قَالَ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
اصْطَفٰىهُ
عَلَیْكُمْ
وَزَادَهٗ
بَسْطَةً
فِی
الْعِلْمِ
وَالْجِسْمِ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
یُؤْتِیْ
مُلْكَهٗ
مَنْ
یَّشَآءُ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
وَاسِعٌ
عَلِیْمٌ
۟
اور ان سے کہا ان کے نبی ؑ نے کہ اللہ تعالیٰ نے طالوت کو تمہارا بادشاہ مقرر کردیا ہے انہوں نے کہا کہ کیسے ہوسکتا ہے کہ اسے ہمارے اوپر بادشاہت ملے ؟ جبکہ ہم اس سے زیادہ حق دار ہیں بادشاہت کے اور اسے تو مال کی وسعت بھی نہیں دی گئی (نبی ؑ نے) کہا : (اب جو چاہو کہو) یقیناً اللہ نے اس کو چن لیا ہے تم پر اور اسے کشادگی عطا کی ہے علم اور جسم دونوں چیزوں میں اور اللہ تعالیٰ جس کو چاہتا ہے اپنی بادشاہت دے دیتا ہے اور اللہ بہت سمائی والا ہے سب کچھ جاننے والا ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
ekaterina myachina
فالو
18 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 83:2، 26:3، 4:2، 113:3-114، 164:3، 188:2، 154:2، 75:3، 130:3، 245:2، 129:2، 143:2، 2:2، 216:2، 196:2، 247:2، 181:3، 3:3-4، 169:3-170، 97:3، 190:2، 110:3
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
مزید دیکھیں
25
2
Nadrah
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 247:2
Last night, my friends and I were discussing this verse. When I was to reflect on myself, Allah reminds me to not be ignorant and proud of everything He has bestowed upon me because, without His Blessing, I'm nothing. Moreover, being ignorant and proud are the characteristic of syaitan and do I really want to walk the same path? Can I deal with the same consequences? I must remember that Allah's punishment is far worse than I can imagine. So, wit...
مزید دیکھیں
4
1
Sirotum Daud
فالو
12 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 24:32، 246:2-251
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
مزید دیکھیں
3
2
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت