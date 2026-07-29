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البقرة
244
2:244
وقاتلوا في سبيل الله واعلموا ان الله سميع عليم ٢٤٤
وَقَـٰتِلُوا۟ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ وَٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌۭ ٢٤٤
وَقَاتِلُوْا
فِیْ
سَبِیْلِ
اللّٰهِ
وَاعْلَمُوْۤا
اَنَّ
اللّٰهَ
سَمِیْعٌ
عَلِیْمٌ
۟
اور جنگ کرو اللہ کی راہ میں اور خوب جان لو کہ اللہ تعالیٰ سب کچھ سننے والا (اور) سب کچھ جاننے والا ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Nadrah
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 244:2
Fight in the cause of Allah, and know that Allah is All-Hearing, All-Knowing. This verse does not necessarily ask you to go to war but to fight for what's right any way you can. Indeed, Allah hears and knows what's in our hearts.
Recently, I came across a provocative and insulting post on Facebook. What I did was unfollow and block the user because that's how I preserve my faith from getting diverted. I'm well aware of the fact that reading suc...
مزید دیکھیں
5
2
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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