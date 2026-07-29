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البقرة
243
2:243
۞ الم تر الى الذين خرجوا من ديارهم وهم الوف حذر الموت فقال لهم الله موتوا ثم احياهم ان الله لذو فضل على الناس ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يشكرون ٢٤٣
۞ أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى ٱلَّذِينَ خَرَجُوا۟ مِن دِيَـٰرِهِمْ وَهُمْ أُلُوفٌ حَذَرَ ٱلْمَوْتِ فَقَالَ لَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ مُوتُوا۟ ثُمَّ أَحْيَـٰهُمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَذُو فَضْلٍ عَلَى ٱلنَّاسِ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَشْكُرُونَ ٢٤٣
اَلَمْ
تَرَ
اِلَی
الَّذِیْنَ
خَرَجُوْا
مِنْ
دِیَارِهِمْ
وَهُمْ
اُلُوْفٌ
حَذَرَ
الْمَوْتِ ۪
فَقَالَ
لَهُمُ
اللّٰهُ
مُوْتُوْا ۫
ثُمَّ
اَحْیَاهُمْ ؕ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
لَذُوْ
فَضْلٍ
عَلَی
النَّاسِ
وَلٰكِنَّ
اَكْثَرَ
النَّاسِ
لَا
یَشْكُرُوْنَ
۟
کیا تم نے ان لوگوں کے حال پر غور نہیں کیا جو نکل کھڑے ہوئے اپنے گھروں سے جبکہ وہ ہزاروں کی تعداد میں تھے موت کے ڈر کی وجہ سے تو اللہ نے ان سے کہا کہ مرجاؤ ! پھر (اللہ نے) انہیں زندہ کیا یقیناً اللہ تعالیٰ تو لوگوں پر بڑا فضل کرنے والا ہے لیکن اکثر لوگ شکر نہیں کرتے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Rayaan Shafi
فالو
7 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 243:2، 16:67
One day I finished work late at night, and I had to come home by taking a bus and then walk for about 15 minutes to reach home. So, my parents were telling me not to come by myself and they insisted that either they or my brother will pick me up from work by car, because they felt concern for me if I walked in the dark streets by myself at that time, especially since some bad incidents have occurred in our neighborhood.
But, I told them not to w...
مزید دیکھیں
35
6
Nadrah
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 57:29، 243:2، 185:3
Death, is it a blessing or suffering? Everyone fear leaving this world without much preparation. I heard many stories of death related experience yesterday. How one suffered from it and how one sudden death has a beautiful flow and end. They got me thinking, how did I want my ending to be? I keep on asking myself yesterday, am I dying? The aforementioned is due to some changes I keep on experiencing. I know very well that I need extra time to rep...
مزید دیکھیں
6
0
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