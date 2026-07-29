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البقرة
24
2:24
فان لم تفعلوا ولن تفعلوا فاتقوا النار التي وقودها الناس والحجارة اعدت للكافرين ٢٤
فَإِن لَّمْ تَفْعَلُوا۟ وَلَن تَفْعَلُوا۟ فَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱلنَّارَ ٱلَّتِى وَقُودُهَا ٱلنَّاسُ وَٱلْحِجَارَةُ ۖ أُعِدَّتْ لِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٢٤
فَاِنْ
لَّمْ
تَفْعَلُوْا
وَلَنْ
تَفْعَلُوْا
فَاتَّقُوا
النَّارَ
الَّتِیْ
وَقُوْدُهَا
النَّاسُ
وَالْحِجَارَةُ ۖۚ
اُعِدَّتْ
لِلْكٰفِرِیْنَ
۟
پھر اگر تم ایسا نہ کرسکو اور ہرگز نہ کرسکوگے ! ) تو پھر بچو اس آگ سے جس کا ایندھن بنیں گے انسان اور پتھر۔ تیار کی گئی ہے کافروں کے لیے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 24:2
وَلَنْ تَفْعَلُوْا
اور کبھی نہیں کر سکو گے۔
اللہ نے future tense میں کہا۔ ہمیشہ کے لیے۔
چیلنج قیامت تک کے لیے ہے اور قیامت تک کوئی پورا نہیں کر سکے گا۔
پھر آگ کا ذکر۔
وہ آگ جس کا ایندھن انسان اور پتھر ہیں۔
عام آگ لکڑی سے جلتی ہے۔ یہ آگ انسان سے جلے گی۔
پتھر جو سب سے زیادہ گرمی برداشت کرتا ہے وہ بھی اس آگ کا ایندھن ہے۔
یہ کوئی عام سزا نہیں۔
لیکن اللہ نے بتایا کیوں؟
ڈرانے کے لیے نہیں، بچانے کے لیے۔
جو پہلے سے جانتا ہے وہ بچ سکتا ہے۔
یا ربی ! اس آ...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 24:2
This verse carries the proof used by Ahl al sunnah that sinful Muslims do not reside in hellfire forever even if they commit major sins because Allah clearly sais here that hell fire was 'prepared for the disbelievers'
3
0
ekaterina myachina
فالو
14 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:2-24
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
مزید دیکھیں
11
0
Salah Sheikh
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 23:2-24، 11:59، 34:19
Here are just a few of examples from the Qur'an that have always filled me with awe and reverance of Allah.
1. Allah exposing the Hypocrites and unravelling their secret plots for everyone to see.
2. Allah giving the true story of Jesus AS after his ummah rejected him and then altered his message beyond recognition.
3. Allah challenging the detractors of Islam to produce a single chapter like the Qur'an before procceding to tell them that they w...
مزید دیکھیں
2
1
Luqman
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 23:2-24
This Ayat is very true, just imagine trying to come up with a book so Straightforward, Majestic and Simple to understand filled with such Evidences. It would be impossible I mean think about Arabs 1400 Years stating that the Sun moves on its on Orbit and the moon moves around the earth or stating the Speed of Light in Years.
The Holy Quran by itself is a Miracle that we have on our Shelves or Tables everyday and we should be Grateful to Allah SW...
مزید دیکھیں
4
2
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