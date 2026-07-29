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البقرة
238
2:238
حافظوا على الصلوات والصلاة الوسطى وقوموا لله قانتين ٢٣٨
حَـٰفِظُوا۟ عَلَى ٱلصَّلَوَٰتِ وَٱلصَّلَوٰةِ ٱلْوُسْطَىٰ وَقُومُوا۟ لِلَّهِ قَـٰنِتِينَ ٢٣٨
حٰفِظُوْا
عَلَی
الصَّلَوٰتِ
وَالصَّلٰوةِ
الْوُسْطٰی ۗ
وَقُوْمُوْا
لِلّٰهِ
قٰنِتِیْنَ
۟
محافظت کرو تمام نمازوں کی اور خاص طور پر بیچ والی نماز کی اور کھڑے ہوا کرو اللہ کے سامنے پورے ادب کے ساتھ
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Faryal Riaz
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 238:2
بسم اللہ الرحمٰن الرحیم
ہمارے گھر کچھ مہینوں بعد چنددنوں کیلئے ایک فیملی رہنے آتی ہے اور انکی چھوٹی سی بچی مجھ سے بہت مانوس ہے حالانکہ میں موبائل استعمال نہیں کرنے دیتی اور اکثر پڑھائی پر لگا دیتی ہوں۔ اس کے اردگرد سلیبرٹی جیسا محسوس ہوتا ہے کیونکہ وہ بہت زیادہ ہی باتیں مانتی ہے۔ جب میں نماز پڑھنے لگتی ہوں تو ڈوپٹہ اور پن لیے آجاتی کہ مجھے اپنے جیسا سکارف پہناؤ اور کھڑے ہوکر نماز پڑھنے لگتی۔ پہلے پہلے میں تھوڑی اونچی آواز میں نماز پڑھتی تھی کہ...
مزید دیکھیں
6
7
Iraj Marjan
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 238:2
کسی چیز کی حفاظت انسان تب ہی کرتا ہے جب اسکی قدر و قیمت، اسکی ندرت کا علم ہو۔ خزانہ خزانہ ہی اسی لئے ہوتا ہے کہ اس میں وہ چیز ہوتی ہے جسے انسانی عقل بہت نادر و نایاب اور قیمتی سمجھتی ہے ورنہ قیمتی پتھروں کی اہمیت سے نابلد شخص یاقوت و مرجان کو بھی رنگ برنگے پتھر سمجھ کر کہیں پھینک دے۔
آیت زیر میں دیکھیں رب نے نماز کی حفاظت کا حکم دیا ہے۔ گویا کہ نماز ایک خزانہ ہے؟ صرف کچھ کلمات کی ادائیگی نہیں، محض ایک عبادت نہیں، مخصوص وقت میں جائے نماز پہ ...
مزید دیکھیں
16
11
Dr Sewera Quaisar
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 238:2
Every interaction becomes a memory ….
Every awkward hiccup sneeze or silence is relived and replays in the memory a million times….
I still remember the hurdle race I won, when I was in class 1 just because the girl who was at first place sat down to eat the bananas and I put them in my mouth and ran. Otherwise I would have been second.
This is just a single incident. We remember so many things and they play over and over and over ……
That is t...
مزید دیکھیں
6
0
Lulu Fakhriyah
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 238:2
I grew up being taught that no matter what happens, never ever leave your salah. The reality of salah is actually very beautiful. The command of obligatory prayers is also extremely special. Allah didn't send Jibril to come down to the earth and informed our prophet SAW about the obligation of performing salah. But instead, He invited Rasulullah SAW to ascend and received the message directly from Him. That is how important a salah is. So for me,...
مزید دیکھیں
26
3
A Siddiqui
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 4:107-5، 238:2
Imagine walking into a clean, carpeted masjid prayer area with your dirty, muddy shoes.
Unthinkable, right?
Just as we take care to remove the filth of the outside world before entering the musalla, let's also make a sincere effort to leave worldly thoughts behind when we enter into our salah, no matter where we are in the world. Let's try to make outside thoughts in our prayers as unacceptable for ourselves as us wearing our own dirty shoes i...
مزید دیکھیں
46
6
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 238:2
﷽
I wonder what happens when Salah is not part of our life.
There's a significant difference between
occasionally missing a prayer and completely neglecting it,
perhaps only praying once or twice a year on special occasions.
When we pray, we stand before Allah, bowing and prostrating,
acknowledging Him as our Supreme Lord, our guide, and our protector,
while affirming our role as His humble servants.
When this essential ritual is missin...
مزید دیکھیں
35
24
A Siddiqui
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 103:4، 238:2، 40:14
Have you ever wondered what your number is?
In a lecture I was listening to, the speaker mentioned that there are a specific number of prayers that you will be required to pray between the time of your shahada (or reaching the age of maturity) and your death.
I wonder what my number is. I wonder how many I've done so far and if they have been accepted. I wonder how many I have left to pray. I wonder if I've done enough extra prayers to cover m...
مزید دیکھیں
55
15
Nadrah
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 238:2
Allah reminds us to observe and maintain our prayers with care. If I were to look at it, it's like taking care of something precious that has been given to me, which in this case, solat. I was reminiscing the times where it is less of my priority, and I never took the chance to improve my solat. However, it has now become the reason for me to work harder to learn and fix everything I can so that I can do a better job in seeking Allah’s pleasure. ...
مزید دیکھیں
2
2
A Siddiqui
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 40:14، 238:2
I watched a video where Sister Ameenah Blake discusses her conversion to Islam as a teenager. She mentions her struggles in trying to learn how to pray the salah.
She told a story about going to a friends home where an uncle used to come every day, do wudhu and pray his salah. She wished she knew how to do the same.
This man passed away and she was invited to his janazah. She said she was initially very scared to look at the body, since it was...
مزید دیکھیں
12
1
A Siddiqui
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 31:3، 103:4، 8:23-9، 40:14، 238:2
Would you slice an apple, wait for it to brown, and then serve it to an honored guest?
Would you cut flowers, wait for them to wilt, and then offer them to someone you love?
Would you run a warm bath for your baby, leave the bathroom, and return later to bathe your infant in cool water?
There is an optimal time for everything.
Some days I find myself making every excuse in the book to push off my prayer, even when I have time. I tell myself ...
مزید دیکھیں
28
7
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