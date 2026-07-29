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البقرة
236
2:236
لا جناح عليكم ان طلقتم النساء ما لم تمسوهن او تفرضوا لهن فريضة ومتعوهن على الموسع قدره وعلى المقتر قدره متاعا بالمعروف حقا على المحسنين ٢٣٦
لَّا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْكُمْ إِن طَلَّقْتُمُ ٱلنِّسَآءَ مَا لَمْ تَمَسُّوهُنَّ أَوْ تَفْرِضُوا۟ لَهُنَّ فَرِيضَةًۭ ۚ وَمَتِّعُوهُنَّ عَلَى ٱلْمُوسِعِ قَدَرُهُۥ وَعَلَى ٱلْمُقْتِرِ قَدَرُهُۥ مَتَـٰعًۢا بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ ۖ حَقًّا عَلَى ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٢٣٦
لَا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَیْكُمْ
اِنْ
طَلَّقْتُمُ
النِّسَآءَ
مَا
لَمْ
تَمَسُّوْهُنَّ
اَوْ
تَفْرِضُوْا
لَهُنَّ
فَرِیْضَةً ۖۚ
وَّمَتِّعُوْهُنَّ ۚ
عَلَی
الْمُوْسِعِ
قَدَرُهٗ
وَعَلَی
الْمُقْتِرِ
قَدَرُهٗ ۚ
مَتَاعًا
بِالْمَعْرُوْفِ ۚ
حَقًّا
عَلَی
الْمُحْسِنِیْنَ
۟
تم پر کوئی گناہ نہیں ہے اگر تم ایسی بیویوں کو طلاق دے دو جن کو نہ تو تم نے ابھی چھوا ہو اور نہ ان کے لیے مہر مقرر کیا ہو اور ان کو کچھ خرچ دو صاحب وسعت پر اپنی حیثیت کے مطابق ضروری ہے اور تنگ دست پر اپنی حیثیت کے مطابق جو خرچ کہ قاعدہ کے موافق ہے یہ حق ہے محسنین پر
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Nadrah
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 236:2
Last night, we were discussing this verse about talaq. I did a little bit of research and tazakkur for this verse before my class started. I usually go through these verses (anything related to talaq) and think it has nothing to do with me (specifically) because I'm not married yet.
However, after some thoughts and trying to understand its implementation in my life, I somehow find something interesting. It got me thinking that even if I had any...
مزید دیکھیں
2
2
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 236:2-237
Allahs mercy is astounding. To ease the pain of the divorced woman who was divorced prior to any relations with her husband, he is still commanded to give her at the time of seperation even if a mahr wasnt agreed on. If the mahr was agreed on, then he must give her half, even though they never laid hands on one another, as a mercy to the girl being divorced. Compare this with the barbaric treatment pre-islam, and what we still see going on around...
مزید دیکھیں
1
0
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