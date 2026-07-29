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البقرة
214
2:214
ام حسبتم ان تدخلوا الجنة ولما ياتكم مثل الذين خلوا من قبلكم مستهم الباساء والضراء وزلزلوا حتى يقول الرسول والذين امنوا معه متى نصر الله الا ان نصر الله قريب ٢١٤
أَمْ حَسِبْتُمْ أَن تَدْخُلُوا۟ ٱلْجَنَّةَ وَلَمَّا يَأْتِكُم مَّثَلُ ٱلَّذِينَ خَلَوْا۟ مِن قَبْلِكُم ۖ مَّسَّتْهُمُ ٱلْبَأْسَآءُ وَٱلضَّرَّآءُ وَزُلْزِلُوا۟ حَتَّىٰ يَقُولَ ٱلرَّسُولُ وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ مَعَهُۥ مَتَىٰ نَصْرُ ٱللَّهِ ۗ أَلَآ إِنَّ نَصْرَ ٱللَّهِ قَرِيبٌۭ ٢١٤
اَمْ
حَسِبْتُمْ
اَنْ
تَدْخُلُوا
الْجَنَّةَ
وَلَمَّا
یَاْتِكُمْ
مَّثَلُ
الَّذِیْنَ
خَلَوْا
مِنْ
قَبْلِكُمْ ؕ
مَسَّتْهُمُ
الْبَاْسَآءُ
وَالضَّرَّآءُ
وَزُلْزِلُوْا
حَتّٰی
یَقُوْلَ
الرَّسُوْلُ
وَالَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
مَعَهٗ
مَتٰی
نَصْرُ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
اَلَاۤ
اِنَّ
نَصْرَ
اللّٰهِ
قَرِیْبٌ
۟
کیا تم نے یہ سمجھ رکھا ہے کہ یونہی جنت میں داخل ہوجاؤگے حالانکہ ابھی تک تمہارے اوپر وہ حالات و واقعات وارد نہیں ہوئے جو تم سے پہلوں پر ہوئے تھے پہنچی ان کو سختی بھوک کی اور تکلیف اور وہ ہلا مارے گئے یہاں تک کہ (وقت کا) رسول اور اس کے ساتھی اہل ایمان پکار اٹھے کہ کب آئے گی اللہ کی مدد ؟ (اب انہیں یہ خوشخبری دی گئی کہ) آگاہ ہوجاؤ یقیناً اللہ کی مدد قریب ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Kashish Faraz
فالو
35 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 214:2، 160:3
Assalamualaikum
Bismillah
There comes a time when we get stuck into something so badly that we don't see any way out of it, and that's when we start questioning everything and every decision. The shaytan starts to whisper to make us lose hope, and that's when our Imaan gets tested.
At that moment, we should realise that WE ARE BELIEVERS, and since we believe, we will definitely get tested. Every pain, every hardship, every heartache — it's all ...
مزید دیکھیں
10
1
Hammad Fahim
فالو
48 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 214:2
I watched someone on social media saying, 'If God is All-Merciful and wants good why does He cause people to suffer before rewarding them? He could just create them and grant them paradise without suffering?
The Quran's response to this can be found in this verse among others.
Allah says: 'Do you think you will enter Paradise without trials like those before you? …Unquestionably, the help of Allah is near.' (2:214)
Hardship is not cruelty, it...
مزید دیکھیں
17
2
Rayaan Shafi
فالو
52 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 214:2
There is a wisdom in Allah's help coming with a delay: it's a sign that Allah's decision and His timing for help is certainly more effective than had it come according to our own expectations of it.
The message in this verse isn't just about the Muslims who were fighting the disbelievers in a battlefield, but it can also equally apply to our own personal battles in life. Allah's help comes in the right way, at the right time, and exactly in the...
مزید دیکھیں
16
6
Rayaan Shafi
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 214:2، 23:19-24، 5:94-6
As I was walking outside in the morning, there was someone in front of me who was walking alongside his dog, and on the back of his shirt, there was a nice quote which states:
'Pain is weakness leaving the body.'
So after I saw that, those words resonated with me, because it flips around the immediate perception of pain and reveals the essence and the purpose of pain in our everyday lives.
We can think of it more from a religious point of v...
مزید دیکھیں
27
18
Razia Zahra
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 214:2
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Merciful,
This is the prayer I received from my friend Gaza this morning it is the following:
'O Allah, our people in Gaza are in dire straits, their distress has intensified, and they have been shaken in Your path with a severe earthquake until their eyes have been dazed, their hearts have reached their throats and fear and hunger have reached their peak!! O Allah relieve them, have mercy on th...
مزید دیکھیں
13
1
Ala Mubarak
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:16، 214:2
After more than 17 months of witnessing a live streamed genocide, this aya brings comfort to my aching and broken heart.
أَتَىٰٓ أَمْرُ ٱللَّهِ فَلَا تَسْتَعْجِلُوهُ
The command of Allah has come (already here!) do not hasten it.
It is a powerful reminder that Allah (SWT)’s decree unfolds in His perfect timing, reassuring us that His justice WILL prevail and His promise is ALWAYS true. As we witness these unimaginable horrors, the relentles...
مزید دیکھیں
4
2
Razia Zahra
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 214:2
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
If the people of Palestine (Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan and so on) remind us of the stories contained in the Qur’an then we have also seen victory has always come to such people.
-How big the army is in front God, is irrelevant;
- How scheming their plans are, is irrelevant;
- How much wealth they have is irrelevant; and
- How many lies they speak is irrelevant;
We know that victory ...
مزید دیکھیں
20
2
Razia Zahra
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 214:2
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
We have lost loved ones, we have gone through failed marriages, we have endured illnesses and diseases, we have lost livelihoods, we have lost abilities, we have lost homes, we have lost cars, we have lost wealth, we have lost positions. Indeed every one of us have stories to tell.
This ayah has given us immense comfort in times of distress and trial. It has helped us hold onto p...
مزید دیکھیں
16
2
Sherene Mansor
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 214:2، 11:63، 3:65
Over 100 days of war on Gaza.
It is all His Qadr.
It has been Measured
It has been Timed
It has been Apportioned.
Bi idzniLLAAH
Help is Near
Relief is Near
Victory is Near
Allaah SWT is Nearer.
Ref:
'… pre determined events take place, none of which precedes or falls behind when its appointed time comes (63:11); …. and all this takes place according to a definite plan, for God has a set of measure for everything (65:3).'
~ Al Ghazali,
T...
مزید دیکھیں
17
2
Gulzar Shariff
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 214:2
This verse is what makes the seemingly hard life bearable for me. This assurance from Allah that all the troubles and difficulties are going to go and with patience and remembrance of Allah and his mercy, I am going to have eternal blissful life in Jannah where my ever anxious heart will be content forever.
2
1
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