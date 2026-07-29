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البقرة
211
2:211
سل بني اسراييل كم اتيناهم من اية بينة ومن يبدل نعمة الله من بعد ما جاءته فان الله شديد العقاب ٢١١
سَلْ بَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ كَمْ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُم مِّنْ ءَايَةٍۭ بَيِّنَةٍۢ ۗ وَمَن يُبَدِّلْ نِعْمَةَ ٱللَّهِ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مَا جَآءَتْهُ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ شَدِيدُ ٱلْعِقَابِ ٢١١
سَلْ
بَنِیْۤ
اِسْرَآءِیْلَ
كَمْ
اٰتَیْنٰهُمْ
مِّنْ
اٰیَةٍۭ
بَیِّنَةٍ ؕ
وَمَنْ
یُّبَدِّلْ
نِعْمَةَ
اللّٰهِ
مِنْ
بَعْدِ
مَا
جَآءَتْهُ
فَاِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
شَدِیْدُ
الْعِقَابِ
۟
پوچھ لو بنی اسرائیل سے ہم نے انہیں کتنی روشن نشانیاں دیں اور جو کوئی بدل ڈالے اللہ کی نعمت کو بعد اس کے کہ وہ اس کے پاس آگئی ہو تو (وہ جان لے کہ) اللہ سزا دینے میں بھی سخت ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Razia Zahra
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:1-7، 211:2
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most kind,
I remember during my teenage years, often I would enjoy listening to the recitation of the Qur’an. Surah Al Mulk was one of my favourite suwars to listen to. However, I did not contemplate very deeply though some ayats would make me pause and reflect. I still had not grasped much meaning.
Then, I remember as a growing adult, reading the translation of the Qur’an in English (because I coul...
مزید دیکھیں
25
7
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 211:2، 7:14
Bani Israel changed the blessings Allah SWT gave them by not being grateful, and the blessings turned to punishments against them.
Compare that with his promise that if you thank him for the blessings, not only will he allow you to keep them, but he will increase them for you, whether they are blessings of religion, or matters of dunya.
2
0
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