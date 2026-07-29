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البقرة
21
2:21
يا ايها الناس اعبدوا ربكم الذي خلقكم والذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ٢١
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱعْبُدُوا۟ رَبَّكُمُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمْ وَٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ٢١
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
النَّاسُ
اعْبُدُوْا
رَبَّكُمُ
الَّذِیْ
خَلَقَكُمْ
وَالَّذِیْنَ
مِنْ
قَبْلِكُمْ
لَعَلَّكُمْ
تَتَّقُوْنَ
۟ۙ
اے لوگو ! بندگی اختیار کرو اپنے اس ربّ (مالک) کی جس نے تم کو پیدا کیا اور تم سے پہلے جتنے لوگ گزرے ہیں (انہیں بھی پیدا کیا) تاکہ تم بچ سکو۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:2
اے لوگو۔
اللہ نے یہاں سب کو پکارا۔ مومن، کافر، منافق، سب کو۔ ایک ہی آواز میں۔
اور کہا، اپنے رب کی عبادت کرو۔
لیکن ساتھ میں دلیل بھی دی۔
الَّذِيْ خَلَقَكُمْ
جس نے تمہیں بنایا۔
یعنی عبادت کا حق اسی کا ہے جس نے وجود دیا۔
میں نے سوچا میں کتنی چیزوں کی پرواہ کرتی ہوں۔ لوگوں کی رائے کی۔ اپنی خواہشات کی۔ social media پر کتنے likes آئے اس کی۔
لیکن بنایا کس نے؟
اللہ نے۔
تو جھکنا کس کے آگے چاہیے؟
وَالَّذِيْنَ مِنْ قَبْلِكُمْ
اور تم سے پہلے جو گزرے ان کو ...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
Tahira Fatima
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:2
میں جب اس آیت کو پڑھتی ہوں، تو مجھے ایک عظیم باغ کی تصویر آتی ہے۔ جہاں ہر درخت اپنی اصل سے جڑا ہوتا ہے، اس کی جڑیں زمین میں گہری اور مضبوط ہوتی ہیں، اور وہ زمین سے بھرپور فیض حاصل کرتا ہے۔ یہی ہم ہیں، اور اللہ ہمارا باغبان۔ اگر ہم اپنی جڑوں کو اللہ کے ساتھ مضبوط کریں، تو ہماری زندگی کا درخت سرسبز، خوشبودار اور پھل دار ہو گا۔ ہر مشکل، ہر آزمائش میں ہم اُس کی طرف لوٹیں گے، اور اُس کا فیض ہمیں تقویٰ کی شکل میں ملے گا۔ ہم جیسے جیسے اللہ کے قریب جائیں...
مزید دیکھیں
7
2
Julie Aoulad-Ali
فالو
17 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:2
Allah tells us to worship Him "in the hope of" attaining taqwa. This gives me so much hope subhanAllah because of all the times I struggle to focus and want to have khushu' but don't feel it as I want to - I need to keep trying and keep hoping and keep my intention to achieve taqwa pure and not give up or feel like a failure in these moments and Allah will help and guide me and bring me closer to Him.
7
0
Gail A Lynn
فالو
18 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:2
I absolutely have fallen in love with these two particular Ayah. They capture the very essence of my heart’s desire as a proclamation to whole world❣️
17
2
Naveela Meral
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:2
This is the first command of Allah in the Quran,'O humanity! Worship your Lord, Who created you and those before you, so that you may become mindful of Him.' describing the foundation of our existence. It reminds me of another Ayah in which Allah assures us 'And whoever is mindful of Allah, He will make a way out for them.'
Mindfulness of Allah (Taqwa) means being conscious of Allah and His presence in a way that influences all our actions.
How b...
مزید دیکھیں
14
3
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:2
﷽
O mankind, serve your Lord Who has created you as well as those before you; do so that you are saved. (2:21)
'O mankind, serve your Lord...' These words make me pause in my reading.
Serve—or aabudu—isn't just about rituals or acts of worship.
It's about devoting myself completely, heart and soul, to the One who created me, who created everyone before me. It means shaping my life in a way that constantly remembers Him, in every action, eve...
مزید دیکھیں
18
2
Sina Pustchi
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:2
چرا خدا ما انسان ها را آفرید؟ تا پرهیزکار شویم
0
0
suher khirallah
فالو
3 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 100:5، 56:51، 21:2
The purpose of creation is to worship Allah: 'And I did not create the jinn and mankind except to worship Me.' (Surah Adh-Dhariyat 51:56)
The purpose of worshipping Allah is to attain piety/Taqwa: 'O mankind, worship your Lord, who created you and those before you, that you may attain piety.' (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:21)
And the purpose of piety/Taqwa is to achieve success/Falah: 'So fear Allah (By having Taqwa), O you of understanding, that you ma...
مزید دیکھیں
15
5
Marina
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:2
Al-Baqarah 2:21
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱعۡبُدُواْ رَبَّكُمُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمۡ وَٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبۡلِكُمۡ لَعَلَّكُمۡ تَتَّقُونَ
O mankind, worship your Lord, who created you and those before you, that you may become righteous -
Assalamu alaykum wbt,
‘O mankind’ - this is Allah addressing us all humanity.
‘worship your Lord’ - He gave us instruction to worship Him
‘who created you and those before you’ - He Allah is the One created us and...
مزید دیکھیں
3
7
Mahjabeen Ahmad
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 21:2
Had Allah so willed, we could have all lived and died at the same time, but where would we find the lesson?
The departing souls of others as painful as it maybe, there lies a hidden Mercy upon the soul who will stand a lone to answer for what they have done.
How many souls have to depart for us to prepare for our own departure?
27
2
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت