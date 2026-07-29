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البقرة
207
2:207
ومن الناس من يشري نفسه ابتغاء مرضات الله والله رءوف بالعباد ٢٠٧
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَشْرِى نَفْسَهُ ٱبْتِغَآءَ مَرْضَاتِ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ رَءُوفٌۢ بِٱلْعِبَادِ ٢٠٧
وَمِنَ
النَّاسِ
مَنْ
یَّشْرِیْ
نَفْسَهُ
ابْتِغَآءَ
مَرْضَاتِ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
رَءُوْفٌۢ
بِالْعِبَادِ
۟
اور لوگوں میں ایک شخص وہ ہے جو بیچ دیتا ہے اپنی جان کو اللہ کی رضا کے لیے اور اللہ اپنے ایسے بندوں کے حق میں بہت شفیق ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
A Siddiqui
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 207:2، 62:43
'Whose pleasure am I earning?'
As you go about your day, take time to stop and reflect on what you are doing and ask yourself:
'Is what I am doing right now most likely:
A) Earning God's pleasure?
-or-
B) Pleasing to satan?'
Let's reflect on these 2 ayat and do our best to answer 'A' instead of 'B' as much as we can.
Try it out and share your experience!
39
15
Sherene Mansor
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 110:18، 200:2-201، 78:22، 204:2-207
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
مزید دیکھیں
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5
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