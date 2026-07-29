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البقرة
205
2:205
واذا تولى سعى في الارض ليفسد فيها ويهلك الحرث والنسل والله لا يحب الفساد ٢٠٥
وَإِذَا تَوَلَّىٰ سَعَىٰ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ لِيُفْسِدَ فِيهَا وَيُهْلِكَ ٱلْحَرْثَ وَٱلنَّسْلَ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ ٱلْفَسَادَ ٢٠٥
وَاِذَا
تَوَلّٰی
سَعٰی
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
لِیُفْسِدَ
فِیْهَا
وَیُهْلِكَ
الْحَرْثَ
وَالنَّسْلَ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
لَا
یُحِبُّ
الْفَسَادَ
۟
اور جب وہ پیٹھ پھیر کرجاتا ہے تو زمین میں بھاگ دوڑ کرتا ہے تاکہ اس میں فساد مچائے اور کھیتی اور نسل کو تباہ کرے اور اللہ تعالیٰ کو فساد بالکل پسند نہیں ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Anthony Den Braven
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 205:2
This ayah encapsulates a TRULY important vision conveying the predicaments of tyranny. 'Those [hypocrties] who leave you, will spread mischief in the land' - those who assume the position of the incumbent by demagogic qualities, may pose a grave peril. If they polarize the society, abscond from its primeval foundations, such as the pertaining notion of hypocrites repudiating Allah, they will attempt to undermine the societal interests.
1
1
Sherene Mansor
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 110:18، 200:2-201، 78:22، 204:2-207
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
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