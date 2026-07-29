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البقرة
204
2:204
ومن الناس من يعجبك قوله في الحياة الدنيا ويشهد الله على ما في قلبه وهو الد الخصام ٢٠٤
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يُعْجِبُكَ قَوْلُهُۥ فِى ٱلْحَيَوٰةِ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَيُشْهِدُ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ مَا فِى قَلْبِهِۦ وَهُوَ أَلَدُّ ٱلْخِصَامِ ٢٠٤
وَمِنَ
النَّاسِ
مَنْ
یُّعْجِبُكَ
قَوْلُهٗ
فِی
الْحَیٰوةِ
الدُّنْیَا
وَیُشْهِدُ
اللّٰهَ
عَلٰی
مَا
فِیْ
قَلْبِهٖ ۙ
وَهُوَ
اَلَدُّ
الْخِصَامِ
۟
اور لوگوں میں سے کوئی شخص ایسا بھی ہے جس کی باتیں تمہیں بہت اچھی لگتی ہیں دنیا کی زندگی میں حالانکہ فی الواقع وہ شدید ترین دشمن ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
sabah firdous
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 204:2
This verse scares me to my core.
I always wonder, 'Am I a hypocrite?'
Ya Allah, I ask you to grant me humility without humiliation and rid me of arrogance without taking my pride away.
Ya Rabbi, You are the Lord of Izza! You grant honor and take it away! Grant me respect and cleanse my heart of any desire to please and impress people- Ameen
11
2
Sherene Mansor
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 110:18، 200:2-201، 78:22، 204:2-207
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
مزید دیکھیں
7
5
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