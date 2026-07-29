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البقرة
201
2:201
ومنهم من يقول ربنا اتنا في الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النار ٢٠١
وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَقُولُ رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ حَسَنَةًۭ وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٢٠١
وَمِنْهُمْ
مَّنْ
یَّقُوْلُ
رَبَّنَاۤ
اٰتِنَا
فِی
الدُّنْیَا
حَسَنَةً
وَّفِی
الْاٰخِرَةِ
حَسَنَةً
وَّقِنَا
عَذَابَ
النَّارِ
۟
اور ان میں سے وہ بھی ہیں جو یہ کہتے ہیں پروردگار ! ہمیں اس دنیا میں بھی خیر عطا فرما اور آخرت میں بھی خیر عطا فرما اور ہمیں بچا لے آگ کے عذاب سے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Tahira Fatima
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 201:2
رَبَّنَا آتِنَا فِي الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِي الْآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ (سورۃ البقرہ: 201)
اے ہمارے رب! ہمیں دنیا میں بھلائی عطا فرما، اور آخرت میں بھلائی عطا فرما، اور ہمیں آگ کے عذاب سے بچا۔
یہ مختصر سی دعا معانی کی وسعت اور حکمت کی گہرائی میں بے مثال ہے۔ اگر ہم اسے دل سے سمجھ کر مانگیں تو زندگی کا ہر پہلو سنور سکتا ہے۔ اس دعا میں انسانی ضرورتوں کے ہر پہلو کا احاطہ کیا گیا ہے، چاہے وہ مادی ہو یا روحانی، دنیاوی ہو یا اخروی...
مزید دیکھیں
2
4
قرآن ریفلیکٹ اردو
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 201:2
یہ تصور کریں کہ آپ اپنی زندگی کے سب سے بہترین لمحے میں ہوں، سب سے مقدس مقام پر، اور سب سے اہم موقع یعنی حج کے دوران۔ اور آپ کو ایک دعا مانگنے کا موقع دیا جائے، ایک ایسی دعا جو آپ کی تمام امیدوں اور خواہشات، آپ کی کمزوریوں اور خدشات کو سمیٹ لے۔ وہ کون سی جامع دعا ہوگی جو سب کچھ اپنے اندر سمو لے؟
یہ دعا محض 10 سے 11 الفاظ پر مشتمل ہے، مگر اس میں دنیا اور آخرت کی تمام بھلائیاں اور ہر قسم کی برائی سے حفاظت کی التجا شامل ہے۔ دنیا کی بھلائی میں صحت و ...
مزید دیکھیں
11
4
Tahira Fatima
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 200:2-201
"رَبَّنَا آتِنَا فِي الدُّنْيَا" (البقرۃ: 200)
"رَبَّنَا آتِنَا فِي الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِي الْآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً" (البقرۃ: 201)
آج میں ان دعاؤں پر دوبارہ رکی اور عجیب سا احساس دل میں ابھرا۔ دونوں دعائیں ایک ہی مقام پر موجود ہیں، دونوں میں اللہ سے مانگنا ہے، دونوں میں انسان اپنا ہاتھ پھیلا رہا ہے لیکن " حَسَنَۃ" کا فرق ہے۔ اور اسی فرق نے مجھے اندر تک جھنجھوڑا۔
پہلی دعا کے الفاظ ہیں: "رَبَّنَا آتِنَا فِي الدُّنْيَا"۔
میں نے ان الفاظ کو دیکھا اور...
مزید دیکھیں
8
2
Faryal Ahmad
فالو
9 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 201:2، 53:39
Yawm al-‘Arafah always feels different to me. It is one of those rare days where the heart becomes softer and every hidden feeling rises before Allah. What touches me most is that Allah opens the door completely not only for the people standing on the plains of ‘Arafah but also for every believer sincerely returning to Him. It reminds me that no matter how distant I feel because of my sins, distractions, or weakness, Allah still invites me to ask...
مزید دیکھیں
14
9
Hammad Fahim
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 201:2
What if you found yourself in the best moment, at the most sacred location, during the most important occasion of your life—Hajj—and you had the chance to make a single du'a? A du'a that captures all your hopes and wishes, your vulnerabilities and anxieties. What would be that all-encompassing du'a that truly captures it all?
This supplication only consists of around 10-11 words, yet encompasses all forms of goodness in both this world and the H...
مزید دیکھیں
40
8
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 201:2
﷽
The last ten nights of Ramadan are here. Alhamdulillah.
These nights are nothing short of miraculous,
filled with the promise of Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Decree,
a night so profound that its worship surpasses a thousand months.
As we immerse ourselves in worship,
seeking forgiveness and blessings,
there's a question that lingers deep in our hearts:
can we ask for personal desires during this sacred time?
The answer is:
Absolutely ...
مزید دیکھیں
6
7
M.I Muhammad
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 201:2
THE ESSENCE OF 'RABBANA AATINAA'
At times, we find ourselves confused on what we want or what to do in a particular situation. There are moments when we second-guess our decisions, are overwhelmed by various challenges and do not feel at peace. Times we fall short in our religion. We encounter numerous options to choose from, or are unsure of which career path to follow. And at certain moments, we have a long list of Du’a to be made, because we ...
مزید دیکھیں
3
4
Saeed Purcell
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 201:2، 77:28
#QuranicMaxims
It is interesting to me to see how people relate to this worldly life; this lowly, passing, ephemeral life. Zuhd (asceticism) was a key component of the early practice of the Salaf. Many died with barely a blanket and a bowl to their name yet they wept for fearing they'd taken too much. Attachment to the dunyaa is a VERY dangerous thing. If you look at the science of Tazkeeyah and the different diseases of the heart, you'll find m...
مزید دیکھیں
24
1
Sundas Ejaz
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 201:2
The balance of deen and dunya is essential for the well-being of Muslims. Islam does not teach us to cut-off from the dunya as a means to practice deen. However, it can be immensely challenging to balance both of the aforesaid in this current climate. For instance, one may want to spend time with their family, but this could involve certain activities which are displeasing to الله عزوجل such as music, gossips and ...
Consequently, when you provi...
مزید دیکھیں
22
10
Sajid Bhutta
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 201:2
Reflecting with father 2/2
my father presented this verse and asked why do we make this dua?
i forgot where i heard this from but I always understood
ربنا آتنا في الدنيا حسنة
as something that is good in the world, and the best thing in the world is closeness to Allah, yes it could also means worldly wealth, family and health (as some scholars have said) but also how much you are connected or inclined towards trying to fulfill the comma...
مزید دیکھیں
9
3
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