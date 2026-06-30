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البقرة
2
2:2
ذالك الكتاب لا ريب فيه هدى للمتقين ٢
ذَٰلِكَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبُ لَا رَيْبَ ۛ فِيهِ ۛ هُدًۭى لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ ٢
ذٰلِكَ
الْكِتٰبُ
لَا
رَیْبَ ۛۖۚ
فِیْهِ ۛۚ
هُدًی
لِّلْمُتَّقِیْنَ
۟ۙ
یہ الکتاب ہے اس میں کچھ شک نہیں۔ ہدایت ہے پرہیزگار لوگوں کے لیے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Faiza Khan
فالو
2 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 2:2
After establishing the certainty of the Quran, ALLAH then mentions its function as "A GUIDANCE, that guides us in EVERY ASPECT of our lives."
As-Sa'adi r.a in his tafsir, mentioned that:
In this ayah, the word 'Guidance' is mentioned, but guidnace "to what?" or "for what" is not mentioned; meaning ALLAH did not say guidance towards achieving such and such a purpose or to such and such a thing. That's because He intended it to be general and open...
مزید دیکھیں
12
0
Faiza Khan
فالو
2 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 2:2
The Quran is not introduced first in terms of its function as guidance, but in terms of its certainty. How?
As-Sa'di points out an important insight, that is:
There is no doubt about it in any way, shape or form. Stating that ‘there is no doubt’ implies the opposite and the opposite of doubt is certainty, so this Book contains certain knowledge that dispels doubt. This is a useful principle to note, that when it is stated that ‘something is n...
مزید دیکھیں
13
10
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