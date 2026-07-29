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البقرة
19
2:19
او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩
أَوْ كَصَيِّبٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ فِيهِ ظُلُمَـٰتٌۭ وَرَعْدٌۭ وَبَرْقٌۭ يَجْعَلُونَ أَصَـٰبِعَهُمْ فِىٓ ءَاذَانِهِم مِّنَ ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ حَذَرَ ٱلْمَوْتِ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ مُحِيطٌۢ بِٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ١٩
اَوْ
كَصَیِّبٍ
مِّنَ
السَّمَآءِ
فِیْهِ
ظُلُمٰتٌ
وَّرَعْدٌ
وَّبَرْقٌ ۚ
یَجْعَلُوْنَ
اَصَابِعَهُمْ
فِیْۤ
اٰذَانِهِمْ
مِّنَ
الصَّوَاعِقِ
حَذَرَ
الْمَوْتِ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
مُحِیْطٌ
بِالْكٰفِرِیْنَ
۟
یا ان کی مثال ایسی ہے جیسے بڑے زور کی بارش برس رہی ہے آسمان سے اس میں اندھیرے بھی ہیں اور گرج اور بجلی (کی چمک) بھی۔ یہ اپنی انگلیاں اپنے کانوں کے اندر ٹھونسے لیتے ہیں مارے کڑک کے موت کے ڈر سے۔ اور اللہ ایسے کافروں کا احاطہ کیے ہوئے ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Sherene Mansor
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 24:11، 19:2، 49:74-51، 40:24، 35:24
In Sūrah An Nuur Allah talks about 2 opposing realities. The believers and the non believers.
I see this being played in the comments sections of social media platforms now; especially to the response of posts on the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
On the one hand the condition of the believer who has found the Light and is illuminated in Light.
As opposed to those who are under layers and layers of shadows and darknesses.
The new Muslim reverts sh...
مزید دیکھیں
11
6
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 19:2
To the hypocrite, the Quran is a storm cloud that descends from the sky. Its darkness is the mention of unbelief therein, its thunder is its alarming threats, and its lightning is its clear proofs and evidences to its truth.
He plugs his ears to block out the truth’s powerful ring, for he fears that he might be convinced of the it and have to leave his current beliefs, which he considers to be death.
(Taken from Tafseer al-Jalalayn)
15
1
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 19:2-20
A rainstorm overall brings goodness, though the darkness in the sky is uncertainty, and the thunder causes fear, while the lightning brings light to the dark sky. The munafiq is in this state with his belief, between the darkness of uncertainty and confusion and doubt, the thunder of fear over their own interests and how Islam might compromise that, along with the fear of having to make sacrifices for the religion, and ocassionally they get the ...
مزید دیکھیں
8
0
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