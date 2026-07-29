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البقرة
184
2:184
اياما معدودات فمن كان منكم مريضا او على سفر فعدة من ايام اخر وعلى الذين يطيقونه فدية طعام مسكين فمن تطوع خيرا فهو خير له وان تصوموا خير لكم ان كنتم تعلمون ١٨٤
أَيَّامًۭا مَّعْدُودَٰتٍۢ ۚ فَمَن كَانَ مِنكُم مَّرِيضًا أَوْ عَلَىٰ سَفَرٍۢ فَعِدَّةٌۭ مِّنْ أَيَّامٍ أُخَرَ ۚ وَعَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ يُطِيقُونَهُۥ فِدْيَةٌۭ طَعَامُ مِسْكِينٍۢ ۖ فَمَن تَطَوَّعَ خَيْرًۭا فَهُوَ خَيْرٌۭ لَّهُۥ ۚ وَأَن تَصُومُوا۟ خَيْرٌۭ لَّكُمْ ۖ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ١٨٤
اَیَّامًا
مَّعْدُوْدٰتٍ ؕ
فَمَنْ
كَانَ
مِنْكُمْ
مَّرِیْضًا
اَوْ
عَلٰی
سَفَرٍ
فَعِدَّةٌ
مِّنْ
اَیَّامٍ
اُخَرَ ؕ
وَعَلَی
الَّذِیْنَ
یُطِیْقُوْنَهٗ
فِدْیَةٌ
طَعَامُ
مِسْكِیْنٍ ؕ
فَمَنْ
تَطَوَّعَ
خَیْرًا
فَهُوَ
خَیْرٌ
لَّهٗ ؕ
وَاَنْ
تَصُوْمُوْا
خَیْرٌ
لَّكُمْ
اِنْ
كُنْتُمْ
تَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
گنتی کے چند دن ہیں اس پر بھی جو کوئی تم میں سے بیمار ہو یا سفر پر ہو تو وہ تعداد پوری کرلے دوسرے دنوں میں اور جو اس کی طاقت رکھتے ہوں (اور وہ روزہ نہ رکھیں) ان پر فدیہ ہے ایک مسکین کا کھانا کھلانا اور جو اپنی مرضی سے کوئی خیر کرنا چاہے تو اس کے لیے خیر ہے اور روزہ رکھو یہ تمہارے لیے بہتر ہے اگر تم جانو
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Amina Bilal
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 184:2
'رمضان نے مجھے یہ سکھایا...'
سب سے بابرکت مہینے کو رخصت ہوئے ایک ہفتہ گزر چکا ہے، اور یہ ایک بہترین وقت ہے کہ ہم اس بات کا جائزہ لیں کہ ہم نے رمضان سے کیا سیکھا، کیا پایا، اور ہم میں کس لحاظ سے بہتری آئ۔ کہا جاتا ہے کہ صحابہ کرام اور نیک لوگ سال کے آدھے حصے میں رمضان کی تیاری کرتے تھے اور باقی آدھے حصے میں گزرے ہوئے رمضان پر غوروفکر کرتے تھے۔
میں اس آیت پر غور کر رہا تھا کہ 'چند گنے ہوۓ دنوں' کو بیان کیا گیا ہے اور روزے فرض کرنے کا ذکر آتا ہے ا...
مزید دیکھیں
8
1
قرآن ریفلیکٹ اردو
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 26:83، 183:2-186
**السلام علیکم ورحمۃ اللہ وبرکاتہ،**
**قرآن ریفلیکٹرز!** 🌙🌙🌙☪️☪️☪️📖📖📖
رمضان المبارک تیزی سے قریب آ رہا ہے، ان شاء اللہ۔ اللہ سبحانہ و تعالیٰ ہمیں اسے پورے جوش و خلوص کے ساتھ گلے لگانے کی توفیق عطا فرمائے۔ آمین۔
بے شک، رمضان کی تیاری رمضان سے پہلے ہی شروع کر دینی چاہیے۔ ایسا کرنا نہ صرف رمضان میں ایک اچھے انداز میں داخل ہونے کا بہترین طریقہ ہے بلکہ یہ اخلاص کی بھی علامت ہے۔ 📿📿📿📿📿📿
امام حسن بصری رحمہ اللہ نے فرمایا:
*'بے ش...
مزید دیکھیں
8
3
Jasmina Ahmed
فالو
21 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 184:2
For years I’ve suffered from severe migraines but over the last one year, its becomes more frequent and debilitating. I’ve fainted from them, thrown up from the pain and had days where light, sound and even movement felt unbearable. So when Ramadan approached, I was honestly worried. I feared that fasting would trigger even more attacks.
But subhanAllah, something unexpected happened. Since I started fasting this Ramadan, I haven’t had a single ...
مزید دیکھیں
4
2
suher khirallah
فالو
21 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 184:2
A limited Number of Days
Today is the 17th of Ramadan.
Do you feel how quickly the days are passing?
Ramadan reminds us of our own lives.
A limited number of days… Short and fast…
So, how can we put Barakah in these limited days
In Ramadan and in our lives?
Start with one small practice: the mindful pause.
Before you speak, pause.
Before you act, pause.
Ask yourself:
Will this word or action bring me closer to Jannah or further away from it?
D...
مزید دیکھیں
4
1
Naveela Meral
فالو
23 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 184:2
"A limited number of days."
Just a few days
And within these few days, there are oceans of mercy and forgiveness.
The Prophet ﷺ said that whoever fasts Ramadan with faith and hoping for reward from Allah, his previous sins are forgiven (Sahih Bukhari-1901)
The reward with Allah, will remain forever.
2
0
Bey Sapta
فالو
24 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 184:2
Ramadan is drawing near. In Indonesia, Muslims often welcome this month by visiting relatives, visiting the graves of their parents, and sharing simple wishes for a peaceful fast—usually with a moment of asking and offering forgiveness.
As Eid approaches, these traditions begin to ripple wider. The whole country shifts into a familiar rhythm: long holidays from offices and schools, bus terminals swelling with travelers, suitcases pulled from high...
مزید دیکھیں
16
2
Umar Sanda
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 184:2
And to fast is better for you, if only you knew.
I was suffering from stomach ulcer before Ramadan, just a few days before Ramadan I felt as if I may not be able to fast due to severe pain as a result of the stomach ulcer. I took some medicine and after a day or two Ramadan started, so I started fasting with the hope of completing some days and missing some due to my health condition, but to my greatest surprise the more I fasted, the more I fel...
مزید دیکھیں
9
3
Sherene Mansor
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 54:7، 184:2
#RamadhanReflections
I am at a luxurious hotel.
We decided to treat ourselves while easing our Eid shopping with a city 'stay-cation'.
Suhoor has just been served. A trolley laden with glorious food that we devoured, leaving not a morsel behind.
Maa shaa Allah.
Alhamdulillah!
May it be a continuous blessing,
May I always be grateful
Aamiin.
As I look out to the city-scapes, I realise how really short-lived everything is.
As much as I love thi...
مزید دیکھیں
7
5
UmAyoub
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 184:2
As Ramadan Approach, I always look at this verse in which, Allah Almighty says 'and to fast is better for you, if only you knew'. Fasting is a unique moral and spiritual characteristic of Islam. SubhanAllah, nowadays Scientists, and educators have spoken at length about the educational benefits of fasting, so much so, that it is called 'the school of fasting' due to its enormous benefits that are considered a means of educating and disciplining ...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
Hammad Fahim
فالو
18 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 183:2-186
Asaalamu 'alaikum Wa Rahmatullah!
I pray everyone is well. and still enjoying the 'after-effect's of Ramadan. May Allah accept your dedication, sacrifice and charity during this month. Amen
No doubt many of us are missing Ramadan, and it passed so quickly! How we wish to have Ramadan all day and every day!
It is typical that many of us may feel the post Ramadan slump, and In order to encounter this, we have a post Ramadan Learning Plan whi...
مزید دیکھیں
28
5
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