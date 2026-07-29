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البقرة
177
2:177
۞ ليس البر ان تولوا وجوهكم قبل المشرق والمغرب ولاكن البر من امن بالله واليوم الاخر والملايكة والكتاب والنبيين واتى المال على حبه ذوي القربى واليتامى والمساكين وابن السبيل والسايلين وفي الرقاب واقام الصلاة واتى الزكاة والموفون بعهدهم اذا عاهدوا والصابرين في الباساء والضراء وحين الباس اولايك الذين صدقوا واولايك هم المتقون ١٧٧
۞ لَّيْسَ ٱلْبِرَّ أَن تُوَلُّوا۟ وُجُوهَكُمْ قِبَلَ ٱلْمَشْرِقِ وَٱلْمَغْرِبِ وَلَـٰكِنَّ ٱلْبِرَّ مَنْ ءَامَنَ بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ وَٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ وَٱلْكِتَـٰبِ وَٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ وَءَاتَى ٱلْمَالَ عَلَىٰ حُبِّهِۦ ذَوِى ٱلْقُرْبَىٰ وَٱلْيَتَـٰمَىٰ وَٱلْمَسَـٰكِينَ وَٱبْنَ ٱلسَّبِيلِ وَٱلسَّآئِلِينَ وَفِى ٱلرِّقَابِ وَأَقَامَ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَءَاتَى ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ وَٱلْمُوفُونَ بِعَهْدِهِمْ إِذَا عَـٰهَدُوا۟ ۖ وَٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ فِى ٱلْبَأْسَآءِ وَٱلضَّرَّآءِ وَحِينَ ٱلْبَأْسِ ۗ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ صَدَقُوا۟ ۖ وَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْمُتَّقُونَ ١٧٧
لَیْسَ
الْبِرَّ
اَنْ
تُوَلُّوْا
وُجُوْهَكُمْ
قِبَلَ
الْمَشْرِقِ
وَالْمَغْرِبِ
وَلٰكِنَّ
الْبِرَّ
مَنْ
اٰمَنَ
بِاللّٰهِ
وَالْیَوْمِ
الْاٰخِرِ
وَالْمَلٰٓىِٕكَةِ
وَالْكِتٰبِ
وَالنَّبِیّٖنَ ۚ
وَاٰتَی
الْمَالَ
عَلٰی
حُبِّهٖ
ذَوِی
الْقُرْبٰی
وَالْیَتٰمٰی
وَالْمَسٰكِیْنَ
وَابْنَ
السَّبِیْلِ ۙ
وَالسَّآىِٕلِیْنَ
وَفِی
الرِّقَابِ ۚ
وَاَقَامَ
الصَّلٰوةَ
وَاٰتَی
الزَّكٰوةَ ۚ
وَالْمُوْفُوْنَ
بِعَهْدِهِمْ
اِذَا
عٰهَدُوْا ۚ
وَالصّٰبِرِیْنَ
فِی
الْبَاْسَآءِ
وَالضَّرَّآءِ
وَحِیْنَ
الْبَاْسِ ؕ
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
الَّذِیْنَ
صَدَقُوْا ؕ
وَاُولٰٓىِٕكَ
هُمُ
الْمُتَّقُوْنَ
۟
نیکی یہی نہیں ہے کہ تم اپنے چہرے مشرق اور مغرب کی طرف پھیر دو بلکہ نیکی تو اس کی ہے جو ایمان لائے اللہ پر یوم آخرت پر فرشتوں پر کتاب پر اور نبیوں پر اور وہ خرچ کرے مال اس کی محبت کے باوجود قرابت داروں یتیموں محتاجوں مسافروں اور مانگنے والوں پر اور گردنوں کے چھڑانے میں اور جو پورا کرنے والے ہیں اپنے عہد کو جب کوئی عہد کرلیں اور خاص طور پر صبر کرنے والے فقر و فاقہ میں تکالیف میں اور جنگ کی حالت میں یہ ہیں وہ لوگ جو سچے ہیں اور یہی حقیقت میں متقیّ ہیں
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Rayaan Shafi
فالو
36 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 177:2
Alhamdulillah that I was able to perform the Umrah with my parents. My grandmother, who is over 80 years, also performed the Umrah with us. May Allah protect her and forgive all her sins. May Allah forgive all of our sins and those that we prayed for.
We stayed at the Clock Tower (which is quite a tall and accommodating building), and alhamdulillah we were able to get a room that had a Kaaba-facing view from the room's windows, so we could see t...
مزید دیکھیں
41
24
Nadia L
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 177:2
A few days ago, an old non-Muslim friend from my high school days reached out to me on my social media. She mentioned that she was currently experiencing many difficulties, so we scheduled a phone call.
Admittedly, I was a bit apprehensive to have the phone call. I knew it was important to me to find some way to bring our conversation to a discussion on Islam, but I've always been nervous to speak to others about Islam. I never want to come acr...
مزید دیکھیں
19
9
Hira Younus
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 177:2
I was reciting this aayah today and it instantly reminded me of my father . He is generous and most charitable person I ever met . Me and my siblings used to be such fools that we didn’t like him spending money to his immediate family . We stupidly thought why is he still spending on his brothers and sisters while he himself struggled financially. Allah blessed my mother who supported him this . She would welcome his family just like her family ....
مزید دیکھیں
5
1
Meagan Hotchkiss Trejo
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 177:2
Imagine you're walking through a forest, and you know that somewhere out there, a wise old owl is watching you. You don't see him, but you know he's there, and you feel a sense of peace and guidance because of his presence. That's kind of like ihsan in Islam.
It's not just about believing in God and doing good deeds. It's about living your life with a constant awareness of God, like the owl watching you in the forest. It's about feeling His pres...
مزید دیکھیں
12
2
Huda Khwaja
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 177:2
Walking into this Ramadan, as with every Ramadan, the content of our conversations was overwhelmingly focused on the internal state and personal relationship with Allah. 'I want to improve my relationship with Allah.' 'I need this spiritual upliftment.' 'Ramadan is my recharge.' And it should be, of course. But 10 days in, Ramadan has revealed that we're willing to start fights in the masjid, speak impatiently with our family members, and disrega...
مزید دیکھیں
16
1
sabah firdous
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 177:2
Just a few ayahs ago the shifting of Qiblah was mentioned as a monumental moment in history which was a test for the believers. Only the true believers followed the Prophet without question and had no problem following him. But this simple act became a matter of dispute for so many others.
Now Allah puts everything in perspective. So the one who followed without question, doesn't get misguided by his arrogance and the one who struggled following...
مزید دیکھیں
6
2
ماريا مرزوقي
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:49، 177:2
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 23:
'Surely the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous among you' (49:13)
Subhanallah, my Quran Workbook team and I just completed this surah for our next publication. We reflected that the believers were called 5 times and one time, which is this ayah, Allah SWT called out to all mankind. The call is to remind us, as Sheikh Sohaib originally stated, 'all humanity is descended from one parentage despite ...
مزید دیکھیں
4
3
Maha Ezzeddine
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 189:2، 177:2
Sometimes we overly complicate acts of righteousness. 'Going in the back door' as the verse says, bending over backwards, creating inconvenience, and possibly hurting ourselves or others in order to achieve a preconception of what is good.
'Enter your homes through their proper doors.' Allah (swt) wants us to do things properly, sensibly, and with dignity.
Righteousness is not in turning this way or that way, or going through back door or the...
مزید دیکھیں
12
2
R. Ebied
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 177:2
If we break down this verse which I find provides us with a ‘Quranic formula’ for ‘bir’, which is so highly regarded that God describes those who have 'bir'; 'those who do an abundance of good deeds will be in everlasting bliss on the day of judgment' (83:22) and 'certainly bound for ’Illiyûn1 ˹in elevated Gardens' (83:18), we see that it includes:
1) The pillars of faith: to believe in Allah, the Last Day, The Angels, The Scripture, The Prop...
مزید دیکھیں
4
1
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