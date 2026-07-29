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البقرة
175
2:175
اولايك الذين اشتروا الضلالة بالهدى والعذاب بالمغفرة فما اصبرهم على النار ١٧٥
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱشْتَرَوُا۟ ٱلضَّلَـٰلَةَ بِٱلْهُدَىٰ وَٱلْعَذَابَ بِٱلْمَغْفِرَةِ ۚ فَمَآ أَصْبَرَهُمْ عَلَى ٱلنَّارِ ١٧٥
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
الَّذِیْنَ
اشْتَرَوُا
الضَّلٰلَةَ
بِالْهُدٰی
وَالْعَذَابَ
بِالْمَغْفِرَةِ ۚ
فَمَاۤ
اَصْبَرَهُمْ
عَلَی
النَّارِ
۟
یہ ہیں وہ لوگ جنہوں نے ہدایت دے کر گمراہی خرید لی ہے اور (اللہ کی) مغفرت ہاتھ سے دے کر عذاب خرید لیا ہے تو یہ کس قدر صبر کرنے والے ہیں دوزخ پر
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Razia Zahra
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 53:39، 175:2
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Compassionate,
How many chances do we receive from people? With an employer, perhaps one or two, three or four if he or she is more generous? 6 or 8 from a friend and if they generous 9 or 10, from parents then a great deal more. Yet, there will be some sort of limit depending on the seriousness of non-compliance or seriousness of doing wrong.
Allah glory be to Him who has opened the door of r...
مزید دیکھیں
9
0
sabah firdous
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 175:2
'How persistent they are in pursuit of Fire!'
These words make my stomach burn. I feel fear in the pit of my stomach.
The simplicity of the Truth.
Either my life is Pursuit of Allah's pleasure or my life is a Pursuit of Fire.
The persistency of what I'm trying to do, defines me. Not the achievement or completion but the act of trying over and over.
Ya Rabbi! Help us hold on to your Rope. Even when we are swayed by hardships of this world or b...
مزید دیکھیں
4
2
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