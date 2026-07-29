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البقرة
170
2:170
واذا قيل لهم اتبعوا ما انزل الله قالوا بل نتبع ما الفينا عليه اباءنا اولو كان اباوهم لا يعقلون شييا ولا يهتدون ١٧٠
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمُ ٱتَّبِعُوا۟ مَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ قَالُوا۟ بَلْ نَتَّبِعُ مَآ أَلْفَيْنَا عَلَيْهِ ءَابَآءَنَآ ۗ أَوَلَوْ كَانَ ءَابَآؤُهُمْ لَا يَعْقِلُونَ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا يَهْتَدُونَ ١٧٠
وَاِذَا
قِیْلَ
لَهُمُ
اتَّبِعُوْا
مَاۤ
اَنْزَلَ
اللّٰهُ
قَالُوْا
بَلْ
نَتَّبِعُ
مَاۤ
اَلْفَیْنَا
عَلَیْهِ
اٰبَآءَنَا ؕ
اَوَلَوْ
كَانَ
اٰبَآؤُهُمْ
لَا
یَعْقِلُوْنَ
شَیْـًٔا
وَّلَا
یَهْتَدُوْنَ
۟
اور جب ان سے کہا جاتا ہے کہ پیروی کرو اس کی جو اللہ نے نازل کیا ہے وہ جواب میں کہتے ہیں کہ ہم تو پیروی کریں گے اس طریقے کی جس پر ہم نے اپنے آباء و اجداد کو پایا ہے اگرچہ ان کے آباء و اَجداد نہ کسی بات کو سمجھ پائے ہوں اور نہ ہدایت یافتہ ہوئے ہوں (پھر بھی وہ اپنے آباء و اَجداد ہی کی پیروی کرتے رہیں گے ؟)
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Tahira Fatima
فالو
42 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 170:2
گزشتہ ہفتے میری ساس کا انتقال ہوا۔ ایک باایمان، سادہ، اور سمجھدار خاتون۔ ان کی وصیت تھی کہ: 'میری وفات کے بعد کوئی رسم نہ کی جائے۔ نہ سوئم، نہ تیجا، نہ چالیسواں۔ بس دعا کرنا کہ اللہ تعالی میری مغفرت فرمائے۔'
ان کی یہ وصیت ہم سب کے لیے ایک ایمان افروز پیغام تھی کہ دین سادگی، اخلاص اور یقین کا نام ہے، نہ کہ دکھاوے اور رواج کا۔
چنانچہ ہم نے ان کی وصیت پوری کی۔ کوئی رسم نہ رکھی، کوئی مجمع نہ کیا، بس خاموشی سے ان کے لیے دعا کی۔
مگر ہمیں خاندان اور سوش...
مزید دیکھیں
7
5
Tahira Fatima
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 42:10-43، 170:2-171، 179:7
بسم اللہ الرحمن الرحیم
یہ مثال کفر کرنے والوں کے بارے میں ہے۔ اور ان کی بے بنیاد دلیل کہ وہ اپنے آباء و اجداد کی تقلید کرتے ہیں، ان کی پیروی کرتے ہیں اس کو مثال کے ذریعے سمجھایا گیا ہے۔ ارشاد باری تعالی ہے:
وَ اِذَا قِیْلَ لَهُمُ اتَّبِعُوْا مَاۤ اَنْزَلَ اللّٰهُ قَالُوْا بَلْ نَتَّبِـعُ مَاۤ اَلْفَیْنَا عَلَیْهِ اٰبَآءَنَاؕ-اَوَ لَوْ كَانَ اٰبَآؤُهُمْ لَا یَعْقِلُوْنَ شَیْــٴًـا وَّ لَا یَهْتَدُوْنَ(170) وَ مَثَلُ الَّذِیْنَ كَفَرُوْا كَمَثَلِ ا...
مزید دیکھیں
7
3
غريبه l Stranger
فالو
20 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 170:2
I thought of how Allah SWT references the disbelievers following their forefathers. It reminded me that I was once told by a fellow Muslim that when, as we all sometimes do, had doubts in her youth, she considered this.
Being born Muslim often leads to us just practising Islam out of habit, and following the practices our family taught us.
But that leaves room for doubt, because, unlike reverts, born Muslims often don't have a moment/s they can...
مزید دیکھیں
5
0
Ilhan Marsal
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 170:2
Whenever I read this ayah my initial thought of who Allah is addressing when he says 'them' is always the disbelievers, polythiests, christians or jews and my mistake, and the mistake of many ( I’m assuming here, bare with me) is that I’m looking at the ayah and not the surah, just 2 ayah’s before in 2:168 Allah says 'O Humanity', therefore adressing everyone, not just the disbelievers, now wwe know Allah is talking to everyone, we need to figure...
مزید دیکھیں
8
2
aylin sentuerk
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 170:2
As a born Muslim, this is actually important to think about. Islam encourages us not to follow the religion of our forefathers blindly. That's also what us Muslims should be careful about as well, even if we are blessed that our family follows the true religion. We shouldn't blindy follow Islam just because our parents are Muslim - we should search for it and be cinvinced by ourselves.
2
0
Marina
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 170:2
Assalamu alaikum,
When the disbeliver were told to follow what Allah has revealed, they say that they rather follow what their fathers doing. Even though their fathers understood nothing nor were they guided.
I remembered having this sort of conversation when discussing about religious acts and it end up with someone will say my family do this or this is the view from my mazhab.
Well this ayah basically reminds me not to be like disbeliever...
مزید دیکھیں
3
1
Kaynat Sarwar
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 170:2
This ayah, as well as other ayat in quran warn us against blindly following our elders. The previous two ayat warn against following shaytan, a clear enemy. Following old customs and traditions blindly is nothing different from following shaytan.
This applies to us a lot even today. How many commandments of Allah are there which are blatantly ignored, just because our elders were unaware or ignored them?
How many unislamic practices are followe...
مزید دیکھیں
1
0
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