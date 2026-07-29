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البقرة
168
2:168
يا ايها الناس كلوا مما في الارض حلالا طيبا ولا تتبعوا خطوات الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ١٦٨
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ كُلُوا۟ مِمَّا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ حَلَـٰلًۭا طَيِّبًۭا وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا۟ خُطُوَٰتِ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌ ١٦٨
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
النَّاسُ
كُلُوْا
مِمَّا
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
حَلٰلًا
طَیِّبًا ۖؗ
وَّلَا
تَتَّبِعُوْا
خُطُوٰتِ
الشَّیْطٰنِ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
لَكُمْ
عَدُوٌّ
مُّبِیْنٌ
۟
اے لوگو ! زمین میں جو کچھ حلال اور طیبّ ہے اسے کھاؤ اور شیطان کے نقش قدم کی پیروی نہ کرو یقیناً وہ تمہارا کھلا دشمن ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Fariha Guncha
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 168:2-169، 6:35، 17:7
انسان کا سب سے بڑا دشمن شیطان ہے۔
وہ ہمیں اس سے پہلے سے جانتا ہے جب ہمیں پیدا بھی نہیں کیا گیا تھا اور وہ ہمیں اللہ کی رضا، رحمت اور برکت سے دور کرنے کے لئے ہمہ وقت تیار رہتا ہے۔
شیطان کے منصوبے ہمارے خلاف بہت واضح اور پکی نوعیت کے ہیں۔
اس نے معافی نہیں مانگی اور وہ ہمیں بھی اس سے محروم کرنا چاہتا ہے۔
چند دن باقی ہیں، پھر رمضان کا مہینہ آ رہا ہے، جو سال کا سب سے منتظر وقت ہے۔
یہ مہینہ رحمت، برکت اور معافی کا ہے۔
رمضان میں شیطان اور اس کے بڑ...
مزید دیکھیں
7
3
Medina Torba
فالو
16 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 168:2
Bismillah.
SubhanAllah, when it comes to the commands in the Qur‘an, most of us believe we are aware of them. Pray, fast, pilgrimage — and the likes. But eating from what is lawful and good (healthy) is a direct command from Allah as well. It can be an act of worship if we intend it to be. Don’t ever think you’re wasting time in the necessary and mundane moments of life. Everything can be an act of worship. Be grateful for the food and remember ...
مزید دیکھیں
11
2
Kulsum Maniar
فالو
24 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 35:2، 168:2
Quick reflection:
#joy
Waves of happiness and sadness pass through the heart everyday. But there are moments when the sadness threatens to settle in and make a home there. Isn't that the case with everyone? We start thinking "Oh but look at this problem and that problem, why shouldn't I remain sad?"
But in one moment like that today I was reminded of this ayah and the only way to describe it is being refilled from a giant fountain of pur...
مزید دیکھیں
41
4
Maryam Nazar
فالو
25 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 183:2-185، 168:2
When we become attached to the taste of junk, we forget the sweetness of what is pure. In the same way, when the heart is constantly fed with distractions and unhealthy habits, it forgets the sweetness of what is pure and good.
Many times we hesitate to taste something that is good, nourishing, and wholesome. But when the stomach is cleansed, and when someone gently encourages us to try something good, that very thing can become our favorite. Li...
مزید دیکھیں
12
0
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