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البقرة
165
2:165
ومن الناس من يتخذ من دون الله اندادا يحبونهم كحب الله والذين امنوا اشد حبا لله ولو يرى الذين ظلموا اذ يرون العذاب ان القوة لله جميعا وان الله شديد العذاب ١٦٥
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَتَّخِذُ مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ أَندَادًۭا يُحِبُّونَهُمْ كَحُبِّ ٱللَّهِ ۖ وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ أَشَدُّ حُبًّۭا لِّلَّهِ ۗ وَلَوْ يَرَى ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوٓا۟ إِذْ يَرَوْنَ ٱلْعَذَابَ أَنَّ ٱلْقُوَّةَ لِلَّهِ جَمِيعًۭا وَأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ شَدِيدُ ٱلْعَذَابِ ١٦٥
وَمِنَ
النَّاسِ
مَنْ
یَّتَّخِذُ
مِنْ
دُوْنِ
اللّٰهِ
اَنْدَادًا
یُّحِبُّوْنَهُمْ
كَحُبِّ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
وَالَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْۤا
اَشَدُّ
حُبًّا
لِّلّٰهِ ؕ
وَلَوْ
یَرَی
الَّذِیْنَ
ظَلَمُوْۤا
اِذْ
یَرَوْنَ
الْعَذَابَ ۙ
اَنَّ
الْقُوَّةَ
لِلّٰهِ
جَمِیْعًا ۙ
وَّاَنَّ
اللّٰهَ
شَدِیْدُ
الْعَذَابِ
۟
اور لوگوں میں سے کچھ ایسے بھی ہیں جو اللہ کو چھوڑ کر کچھ اور چیزوں کو اس کا ہمسر اور مدمقابلّ بنا دیتے ہیں وہ ان سے ایسی محبت کرنے لگتے ہیں جیسی اللہ سے کرنی چاہیے اور جو لوگ واقعتا صاحب ایمان ہوتے ہیں ان کی شدید ترین محبت اللہ کے ساتھ ہوتی ہے اور اگر یہ ظالم لوگ اس وقت کو دیکھ لیں جب یہ دیکھیں گے عذاب کو تو (ان پر یہ بات واضح ہوجائے کہ) قوت تو ساری کی ساری اللہ کے پاس ہے اور یہ کہ اللہ سزا دینے میں بہت سخت ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 165:2
دنیا میں جو بھی محبتیں ہم محسوس کرتے ہیں — والدین کے لیے، بچوں کے لیے، دوستوں، شریکِ حیات یا کسی بھی عزیز کے لیے — یہ محبتیں ہمیں بہت حقیقی، بہت گہری اور بعض اوقات روح تک کو چھو لینے والی لگتی ہیں۔ لیکن اگر ہم ذرا ٹھہر کر غور کریں تو یہ ساری محبتیں مستقل نہیں ہوتیں، ان میں کمی بیشی آتی رہتی ہے، ان میں تکلیف بھی ہوتی ہے اور کبھی دھوکہ بھی۔ تو پھر سوال یہ ہے: اگر یہ محبتیں اتنی خالص محسوس ہوتی ہیں، تو پھر ان میں ناپائیداری کیوں ہے؟
جواب یہ ہے کہ ...
مزید دیکھیں
10
5
Ali Ali
فالو
22 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 165:2
Bismillāh.
“Still there are some who take others as Allah’s equal—they love them as they should love Allah—but the ˹true˺ believers love Allah even more.”
— Qur'an 2:165
I wonder what kind of love it was —
that seeped so deeply into his heart.
He ﷺ sat in the lap of his wife, Aisha bint Abi Bakr.
A moment so close. So warm. So human.
Yet with a longing beyond this world, he said:
“The Highest Companion.”
Again.
And again.
What kind of love...
مزید دیکھیں
8
3
R. Ebied
فالو
24 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 165:2
Bring us back ya Allah over and over again
Bring us back to your love
To your peace
To your healing
To your home
To your light
To the sun of our soul
To the life of our heart
To You
and only You.
11
0
درآآب بنت مللك
فالو
30 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 165:2
My Reflection
بِسْمِ اللّٰهِ
وَمِنَ النَّاسِ مَن يَتَّخِذُ مِن دُونِ اللّٰهِ أَندَادًا يُحِبُّونَهُمْ كَحُبِّ اللّٰهِ ۖ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَشَدُّ حُبًّا لِّلّٰهِ
( 2 - 165 )
And among mankind are some who take, besides Allah, rivals. They love them as they love Allah. But those who believe are stronger in their love for Allah.
Subḥan Allah!
While reflecting upon this verse, I came to a realization that this life is a journey marked by a con...
مزید دیکھیں
8
3
A N
فالو
34 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 165:2
I've been reflecting on subtle ways in modern Western society that one may slip into this category of people who take others as equals to Allah and love as they should love Allah:
1. Prioritizing career/wealth over obeying Allah
2. Allowing family/loved ones to distract us from prayer on time
3. Compromising deen out of desire to be accepted by others
4. Believing that anyone other than Allah has ultimate power to help us in our times of need (e...
مزید دیکھیں
9
0
Dr Sewera Quaisar
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 165:2
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
I am a woman of 40 sth years. I have I love you wars with my kids all the time. Alhamdolillah for such Word Wars. I say I love you and they go «I love you more»
And after a marathon of exchanges, I have the last one but I love you more. At which my son goes, but mummy……I love you a trillion gazillion infinite ♾️ more more more more more………
I remember the time when my first pregnancy miscarried. Then Somehow, all news I ...
مزید دیکھیں
14
5
Rabi'a Brown
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 165:2، 185:2-186
It’s been a little over three years since I took my shahada, and I’m still a beginner with the Arabic language. Allah SWT has given me openings, more so in the last few months, and I now enjoy collecting vocabulary words and doing deep dives on tajwid. Alhamdulillah.
But that wasn’t always so. When I was brand new to Islam, I brought many of my kafr ways with me right into my new life. First and foremost among them was the concept that I was som...
مزید دیکھیں
38
27
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 165:2
Bismillah
All the love we feel in this world — whether it’s for our parents, children, spouse, friends, or anyone dear to us — feels very real, very deep, and at times, soul-touching. But if we pause and reflect, we notice that none of these loves are permanent. They fluctuate, they can bring pain, and sometimes even betrayal.
So the question arises: if these loves feel so pure, then why are they so fragile?
The answer lies in understanding t...
مزید دیکھیں
19
6
hafeez saba
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 165:2
The essence of loving Allah, where true devotion to the Creator brings inner peace and freedom. When we love Allah above all, our actions naturally align with His will, and we seek to please Him in everything we do. This love fills our hearts with contentment, knowing that Allah is always watching, protecting, and providing for us. With trust in Him (tawakkul), we don't blame circumstances but find solace in His plan.
Loving Allah brings immense...
مزید دیکھیں
12
4
Heba Elsharif
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 165:2
There are many different types of love. Family love, love for your spouse, and many more. But I'm here to talk about divine love. Forming a truly unbreakable bond with Allah. Almost everyone (except for the disbelievers, astaghfirullah) loves Allah, but not many people actually LOVE Allah. I'm not here to give advice about how to love Allah. I just want to remind everyone to form a bond with Allah, to love him, to care for and be kind to his cr...
مزید دیکھیں
19
4
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