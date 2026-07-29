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البقرة
163
2:163
والاهكم الاه واحد لا الاه الا هو الرحمان الرحيم ١٦٣
وَإِلَـٰهُكُمْ إِلَـٰهٌۭ وَٰحِدٌۭ ۖ لَّآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ١٦٣
وَاِلٰهُكُمْ
اِلٰهٌ
وَّاحِدٌ ۚ
لَاۤ
اِلٰهَ
اِلَّا
هُوَ
الرَّحْمٰنُ
الرَّحِیْمُ
۟۠
اور تمہارا الٰہ ایک ہی الٰہ ہے اس کے سوا کوئی الٰہ نہیں ہے وہ رحمن ہے رحیم ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
DrHaleema Anwar
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 163:2، 14:18
It's so beautiful that Allah makes us realize that He gives strength of the heart (وَرَبَطْنَا عَلَىٰ قُلُوبِهِمْ) to the one who makes an effort to hold on to and live by the oness of Allah.
They have a firm conviction that they have only one God (وَإِلَٰهُكُمْ إِلَٰهٌ وَٰحِدٌ) and this conviction is depicted in their actions when they said 'لَن نَّدْعُوَا۟ مِن دُونِهِ' (they will not call on anyone except Him).
23
4
Naashia Mohamed
فالو
16 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 163:2-164
These verses make me pause and really look at the world around me. Watching nature documentaries and learning how the universe operates, I feel a deep sense of awe. Just thinking about the balance of ecosystems, the precision of natural cycles, the way everything exists in sync is surely enough for anyone to remove any doubt in the existence of God.
And, it’s incredible to think that all of this isn’t just created once, but constantly sustained...
مزید دیکھیں
10
2
Ansa Khan
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 163:2-167
Water that purifies, nourishes, and gives life to is not just for the earth to absorb and hold. It has a greater purpose that is facilitated by the winds and clouds. To spread out in the land in order to give birth to life from that which was once dead.
It is He that provides His creation with the ease of movement and growth to help the nourishment and expansion of nations across the earth.
Like the ships that carry the provision from the eart...
مزید دیکھیں
8
1
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