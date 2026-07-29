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البقرة
147
2:147
الحق من ربك فلا تكونن من الممترين ١٤٧
ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّكَ ۖ فَلَا تَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْمُمْتَرِينَ ١٤٧
اَلْحَقُّ
مِنْ
رَّبِّكَ
فَلَا
تَكُوْنَنَّ
مِنَ
الْمُمْتَرِیْنَ
۟۠
یہ حق ہے آپ ﷺ کے رب کی طرف سے حق وہی ہے جو آپ کے رب کی طرف سے ہے۔ تو آپ ہرگز شک کرنے والوں میں سے نہ بنیں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Ilham Amin
فالو
49 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 147:2
How do we know something is true?
Growing up, I was conditioned to believe that everything we read in books is 100% true. If it was published, then it must be true; if we learnt it in school, then it must be true. Later on, I realised that this isn't the case always. Lies can be published too. More so, we see this in history books that contain lies and half-truths told by the dominating party in order to present the reality as they saw it – or ...
مزید دیکھیں
19
7
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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