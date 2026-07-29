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البقرة
144
2:144
قد نرى تقلب وجهك في السماء فلنولينك قبلة ترضاها فول وجهك شطر المسجد الحرام وحيث ما كنتم فولوا وجوهكم شطره وان الذين اوتوا الكتاب ليعلمون انه الحق من ربهم وما الله بغافل عما يعملون ١٤٤
قَدْ نَرَىٰ تَقَلُّبَ وَجْهِكَ فِى ٱلسَّمَآءِ ۖ فَلَنُوَلِّيَنَّكَ قِبْلَةًۭ تَرْضَىٰهَا ۚ فَوَلِّ وَجْهَكَ شَطْرَ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ ۚ وَحَيْثُ مَا كُنتُمْ فَوَلُّوا۟ وُجُوهَكُمْ شَطْرَهُۥ ۗ وَإِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا۟ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ لَيَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّهُ ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا يَعْمَلُونَ ١٤٤
قَدْ
نَرٰی
تَقَلُّبَ
وَجْهِكَ
فِی
السَّمَآءِ ۚ
فَلَنُوَلِّیَنَّكَ
قِبْلَةً
تَرْضٰىهَا ۪
فَوَلِّ
وَجْهَكَ
شَطْرَ
الْمَسْجِدِ
الْحَرَامِ ؕ
وَحَیْثُ
مَا
كُنْتُمْ
فَوَلُّوْا
وُجُوْهَكُمْ
شَطْرَهٗ ؕ
وَاِنَّ
الَّذِیْنَ
اُوْتُوا
الْكِتٰبَ
لَیَعْلَمُوْنَ
اَنَّهُ
الْحَقُّ
مِنْ
رَّبِّهِمْ ؕ
وَمَا
اللّٰهُ
بِغَافِلٍ
عَمَّا
یَعْمَلُوْنَ
۟
(اے نبی ﷺ !) بلاشبہ ہم آپ کے چہرے کا بار بار آسمان کی طرف اٹھنا دیکھتے رہے ہیں سو ہم پھیرے دیتے ہیں آپ کو اسی قبلے کی طرف جو آپ کو پسند ہے تو بس اب پھیر دیجیے اپنے رخ کو مسجد حرام کی طرف ! اور (اے مسلمانو !) جہاں کہیں بھی تم ہو اَب اپنا چہرہ (نماز میں) اسی کی طرف پھیرو۔ اور یہ لوگ جنہیں کتاب دی گئی تھی جانتے ہیں کہ یہ (تحویل قبلہ کا حکم) حق ہے ان کے پروردگار کی طرف سے اور اللہ غافل نہیں ہے اس سے جو وہ کر رہے ہیں
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Baraka Flow
فالو
6 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 144:2
This is such a beautiful ayah showing us that Allah sees what is in our hearts, even before it is spoken.
The Prophet ﷺ repeatedly turned his face towards the sky, longing for revelation. Allah saw that longing and responded.
When your heart is breaking and you don’t have the words—only the tears. When all you can manage is “Ya Rabb” between the sobs.
Know that Allah is never unaware.
Think of Him in those moments. As the Prophet ﷺ said:
“Kn...
مزید دیکھیں
3
2
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
فالو
17 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 144:2
In surah al-Baqarah, Allah gives the command to pray facing Makkah after previously having prayed towards Jerusalem, saying:
[فَوَلِّ وَجْهَكَ شَطْرَ الْمَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ ۚ وَحَيْثُ مَا كُنتُمْ فَوَلُّوا وُجُوهَكُمْ شَطْرَهُ ۗ وَإِنَّ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ لَيَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّهُ الْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ ۗ وَمَا اللَّهُ بِغَافِلٍ عَمَّا يَعْمَلُونَ]
"So turn your face towards al-Masjid al-Haram. And wherever you may be, turn your faces in...
مزید دیکھیں
11
5
Ali Ali
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 87:12، 144:2، 53:39
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ
A few days ago… I was feeling this strange, hollow emptiness in my heart.
It wasn’t like anything major had happened—I was doing everything normally. But deep inside… I just felt off. Like something was missing. My Īmān was going up and down, like waves crashing without direction. There were moments where I genuinely felt alone. Not physically… but spiritually. I kept thinking: 'I wish I had someone to go...
مزید دیکھیں
26
10
Sherene Mansor
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 3:5، 144:2
Changes.
How many of us are comfortable with change in our lives? Try going to a different grocery store; and i bet you’ll be spending more time searching for your groceries because of the unfamiliar aisles. It will also probably frustrate you.
The change in the direction of solah in the Seerah saw distinct responses from the community in Madinah; the disbelievers were more convinced of the invalidity of the Message; the hypocrites outwardly ob...
مزید دیکھیں
10
0
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 149:2، 144:2، 150:2
Why is the command to face the qiblah repeates 3 times?
Some say because this is the first abrogation in islam , so Allah SWT wanted to emphasize it to the muslims.
Others say it is speaking to 3 groups of people in each ayah. To the peope in the masjid al haram who see the ka3ba, to the people of the haram who can face the mosque and not see the ka3ba, and the third for all people in the east and west to face the direction of mecca.
2
0
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