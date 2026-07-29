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البقرة
141
2:141
تلك امة قد خلت لها ما كسبت ولكم ما كسبتم ولا تسالون عما كانوا يعملون ١٤١
تِلْكَ أُمَّةٌۭ قَدْ خَلَتْ ۖ لَهَا مَا كَسَبَتْ وَلَكُم مَّا كَسَبْتُمْ ۖ وَلَا تُسْـَٔلُونَ عَمَّا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ١٤١
تِلْكَ
اُمَّةٌ
قَدْ
خَلَتْ ۚ
لَهَا
مَا
كَسَبَتْ
وَلَكُمْ
مَّا
كَسَبْتُمْ ۚ
وَلَا
تُسْـَٔلُوْنَ
عَمَّا
كَانُوْا
یَعْمَلُوْنَ
۟۠
وہ ایک جماعت تھی جو گزر چکی ان کے لیے ہے جو کمائی انہوں نے کی اور تمہارے لیے ہے جو کمائی تم نے کی اور تم سے ان کے اعمال کے بارے میں سوال نہیں ہوگا
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Sajid Bhutta
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 30:41، 141:2
Subhan Allah
Today marks 6 months , I never imagined I would still be writing about my mother الله يرحمها . I never imagined the incidents with my mother would continue to connect me with the Quran.
My mother used to tell me the time she experienced her grandfathers death as a young woman. She loved her grandfather so much , he was also the one who suggested my father to marry my mother.
At the time of his death he was also sick and was in t...
مزید دیکھیں
38
8
Reshad Noorzay
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
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