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البقرة
14
2:14
واذا لقوا الذين امنوا قالوا امنا واذا خلوا الى شياطينهم قالوا انا معكم انما نحن مستهزيون ١٤
وَإِذَا لَقُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ قَالُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا وَإِذَا خَلَوْا۟ إِلَىٰ شَيَـٰطِينِهِمْ قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا مَعَكُمْ إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُسْتَهْزِءُونَ ١٤
وَاِذَا
لَقُوا
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
قَالُوْۤا
اٰمَنَّا ۖۚ
وَاِذَا
خَلَوْا
اِلٰی
شَیٰطِیْنِهِمْ ۙ
قَالُوْۤا
اِنَّا
مَعَكُمْ ۙ
اِنَّمَا
نَحْنُ
مُسْتَهْزِءُوْنَ
۟
اور جب یہ اہل ایمان سے ملتے ہیں تو کہتے ہیں ہم بھی ایمان رکھتے ہیں۔ اور جب یہ خلوت میں ہوتے ہیں اپنے شیطانوں کے پاس کہتے ہیں کہ ہم تو آپ کے ساتھ ہیں اور ان لوگوں سے تو محض مذاق کر رہے ہیں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Tahira Fatima
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 14:2
وَإِذَا لَقُوا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا قَالُوا آمَنَّا ۖ وَإِذَا خَلَوْا إِلَىٰ شَيَاطِينِهِمْ قَالُوا إِنَّا مَعَكُمْ ۖ إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُسْتَهْزِئُونَ
یہ آیت نہ صرف منافقین کے کردار کی عکاسی کرتی ہے بلکہ اندرونی ٹوٹ پھوٹ اور شخصیت کے دوغلے پن کی بھی خبر دیتی ہے۔ ایسا شخص جو مختلف محفلوں میں مختلف رنگ اختیار کرے، درحقیقت وہ ایک 'بےجڑ درخت' کی مانند ہوتا ہے نہ اپنی جڑیں رکھتا ہے، نہ پھل دیتا ہے، بس ہر جھونکے کے ساتھ جھکتا اور گرتا ہے۔
اشاد باری ہے:
'قَ...
مزید دیکھیں
5
2
Dr. Akram Kassab
فالو
49 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 14:2
• {And when they are alone with their devils, they say, 'Indeed, we are with you; we were only mocking.'} [Al-Baqarah: 14]
Some people, when their sins increase, turn into devils and demons. They only command evil and hate nothing as much as they hate good and its people. They and their companions become devils, seizing the moment when they are around good, only to increase in disbelief and transgression.
{وَإِذَا خَلَوۡا۟ إِلَىٰ شَیَـٰطِینِهِمۡ...
مزید دیکھیں
10
0
Faryal Zaffar
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 14:2
میں پوسٹ کیا گیا
QuranicArt
Surah Baqarah, ayat 14
And when they meet those who believe, they say, 'We believe'; but when they are alone with their evil ones, they say, 'Indeed, we are with you; we were only mockers.'
In this ayat 14, when the hypocrites are talked about the noun form is used 'مُسْتَهْزِءُونَ' . I remember that in A.R.T class we talked about how the noun form is more permanent as opposed the verb form. Which, for me, shows that hypocrites have this habi...
مزید دیکھیں
9
3
Almas K.
فالو
24 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 8:2، 11:2-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
مزید دیکھیں
21
6
محمد اشراق
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 8:2-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
مزید دیکھیں
18
0
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 14:2-15، 13:57
The way the mock they believers by pretending to be pleased with their religion and on their side , Allah mocks them by not immediately punishing them in the worldly life to give them the illusion that they are on the right path in the dunya until they are just about to cross the bridge on the day of judgment that leads to paradise when a wall will be built to seperate between them and the believers and that's when they were realize they were ...
مزید دیکھیں
5
0
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