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البقرة
136
2:136
قولوا امنا بالله وما انزل الينا وما انزل الى ابراهيم واسماعيل واسحاق ويعقوب والاسباط وما اوتي موسى وعيسى وما اوتي النبيون من ربهم لا نفرق بين احد منهم ونحن له مسلمون ١٣٦
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
قُوْلُوْۤا
اٰمَنَّا
بِاللّٰهِ
وَمَاۤ
اُنْزِلَ
اِلَیْنَا
وَمَاۤ
اُنْزِلَ
اِلٰۤی
اِبْرٰهٖمَ
وَاِسْمٰعِیْلَ
وَاِسْحٰقَ
وَیَعْقُوْبَ
وَالْاَسْبَاطِ
وَمَاۤ
اُوْتِیَ
مُوْسٰی
وَعِیْسٰی
وَمَاۤ
اُوْتِیَ
النَّبِیُّوْنَ
مِنْ
رَّبِّهِمْ ۚ
لَا
نُفَرِّقُ
بَیْنَ
اَحَدٍ
مِّنْهُمْ ۖؗ
وَنَحْنُ
لَهٗ
مُسْلِمُوْنَ
۟
کہو ہم ایمان رکھتے ہیں اللہ پر اور جو کچھ نازل کیا گیا ہماری جانب اور جو کچھ نازل کیا گیا ابراہیم اسماعیل اسحاق یعقوب اور اولاد یعقوب کی طرف اور جو کچھ دیا گیا موسیٰ اور عیسیٰ کو اور جو کچھ دیا گیا تمام نبیوں کو ان کے رب کی طرف سے ہم ان میں سے کسی کے مابین تفریق نہیں کرتے اور ہم اسی کے مطیع فرمان ہیں
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
tareq abed
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 84:3، 136:2
عيسى والنبيون من ربهم 3:84
2:136 عيسى وما أوتي النبيون من ربهم
In the above two passages, Allah (SWT) makes mention of the Prophets who we were commanded to believe in as Muslims. The two verses are largely similar with some exceptions. I have pointed out the differences in the way the verses start in a previous post which you may read (
https://quranreflect.com/posts/2370
). However, here I would like to highlight the difference in how Jesus (...
مزید دیکھیں
2
1
tareq abed
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 84:3، 136:2
In Surah al Baqara, Allah SWT used the plural imperative command speaking to the believers commanding them to 'say' what follows in the verse. However, in Al Imran he uses the singular imperative, speaking only to the Prophet PBUH. Another interesting difference between the 2 verses is that in surah al Baqarah, Allah SWT sais 'revealed to us' or إلينا while in Al Imran it uses 'revealed upon or down to us' or علينا.
So in Surah Al Baqara , when...
مزید دیکھیں
8
6
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 136:2
An important proof that iman is belief in the heart , along with saying it on the tongue , and action of the limbs . The proof here Is the command to proclaim this faith on your tongue out loud so others can hear , and it's not permissible to refrain from proclaiming your belief as a Muslim unless prevented by duress or fear of death (ikrah)
0
0
Almas K.
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-136، 77:22-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
مزید دیکھیں
12
8
Reshad Noorzay
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
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