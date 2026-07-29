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البقرة
135
2:135
وقالوا كونوا هودا او نصارى تهتدوا قل بل ملة ابراهيم حنيفا وما كان من المشركين ١٣٥
وَقَالُوا۟ كُونُوا۟ هُودًا أَوْ نَصَـٰرَىٰ تَهْتَدُوا۟ ۗ قُلْ بَلْ مِلَّةَ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ حَنِيفًۭا ۖ وَمَا كَانَ مِنَ ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ ١٣٥
وَقَالُوْا
كُوْنُوْا
هُوْدًا
اَوْ
نَصٰرٰی
تَهْتَدُوْا ؕ
قُلْ
بَلْ
مِلَّةَ
اِبْرٰهٖمَ
حَنِیْفًا ؕ
وَمَا
كَانَ
مِنَ
الْمُشْرِكِیْنَ
۟
اور وہ کہتے ہیں یا تو یہودی ہوجاؤ یا نصرانی تو ہدایت پر ہوجاؤ گے کہہ دیجیے نہیں بلکہ (ہم تو پیروی کریں گے) ابراہیم کے طریقے کی بالکل یکسو ہو کر اور وہ مشرکوں میں سے نہیں تھے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Safiya B
فالو
9 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 135:2، 67:3، 65:3
In these ayat, Allah SWT is describing the discourse between the Jews and the Christians regarding Ibrahim(as): whether Ibrahim was a Jew, or a Christian.
I think what Allah is trying to teach us here is to look past labels, and instead look at actions.
Allah takes us back to what the foundation of religion should be: not about the labels we attach to ourselves, but about the actions we take. And yet, Allah still describes Ibrahim as a “Muslim...
مزید دیکھیں
6
2
Almas K.
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-136، 77:22-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
مزید دیکھیں
12
8
Reshad Noorzay
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
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