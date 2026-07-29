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البقرة
134
2:134
تلك امة قد خلت لها ما كسبت ولكم ما كسبتم ولا تسالون عما كانوا يعملون ١٣٤
تِلْكَ أُمَّةٌۭ قَدْ خَلَتْ ۖ لَهَا مَا كَسَبَتْ وَلَكُم مَّا كَسَبْتُمْ ۖ وَلَا تُسْـَٔلُونَ عَمَّا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ١٣٤
تِلْكَ
اُمَّةٌ
قَدْ
خَلَتْ ۚ
لَهَا
مَا
كَسَبَتْ
وَلَكُمْ
مَّا
كَسَبْتُمْ ۚ
وَلَا
تُسْـَٔلُوْنَ
عَمَّا
كَانُوْا
یَعْمَلُوْنَ
۟
یہ ایک جماعت تھی جو گزر چکی ان کے لیے تھا جو انہوں نے کمایا اور تمہارے لیے ہوگا جو تم کماؤ گے تم سے یہ نہیں پوچھا جائے گا کہ وہ کیا کرتے تھے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Megan Frizzell
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 134:2
This would be a great ayah to meditate on, and what first comes to mind are the implications it has for a few different areas of life: minding one's own business in life; not coveting the possessions of others; abstaining from judgement of others; not having an envious heart; and striving to earn Allah's mercy through good deeds that are our own, and not paying attention to those deeds of others by judging or envying, as their deeds relate to the...
مزید دیکھیں
8
3
Mansoor Hoshmand
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 134:2
We Muslim talk a lot about how great our ancestry was and how wonderful the companions were and their bravery and etc.
We are proud of our past while forgetting about our present.
Our current Muslim nation is dead. Cruel rulers are feeding of the blood of the public. Poverty, corruption and injustice took over the Muslim Ummah. One would wonder what has lead to this situation? Allah SWT has already warned us about this in the Quran. We abandoned...
مزید دیکھیں
3
1
Nadrah
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 134:2
No man is responsible of another. When I read this verse, it got me thinking that indeed, we are accountable of our own doings. However, it is our duty to remind others to worship only Allah so that no one can claim they haven’t heard any reminder, directly or indirectly. The easiest way to convey Allah’s messages is to share it with your parents, children, siblings, relatives and close friends. A simple and short Quranic verse is more than enou...
مزید دیکھیں
2
2
Almas K.
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-136، 77:22-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
مزید دیکھیں
12
8
Reshad Noorzay
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
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