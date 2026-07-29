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البقرة
131
2:131
اذ قال له ربه اسلم قال اسلمت لرب العالمين ١٣١
إِذْ قَالَ لَهُۥ رَبُّهُۥٓ أَسْلِمْ ۖ قَالَ أَسْلَمْتُ لِرَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ١٣١
اِذْ
قَالَ
لَهٗ
رَبُّهٗۤ
اَسْلِمْ ۙ
قَالَ
اَسْلَمْتُ
لِرَبِّ
الْعٰلَمِیْنَ
۟
جب بھی کہا اس سے اس کے پروردگار نے کہ مطیع فرمان ہو جاتو اس نے کہا میں مطیع فرمان ہوں تمام جہانوں کے پروردگار کا۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Faiza Khan
فالو
10 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 131:2، 124:2
ابراہیم علیہ السلام نے اللّہ کے لیے اپنے دل کو قربان کیا۔
اگرچہ ہم اللّہ پر ایمان رکھتے ہیں، ہم جانتے ہیں کہ جو کچھ ہو رہا ہے، اس میں ضرور کوئی بھلائی ہوگی، اگرچہ ہم یہ بھی جانتے ہیں کہ اس درد کے پیچھے کوئی حکمت ہے، اگرچہ ہم سمجھتے ہیں کہ یہ ایک آزمائش ہے، اور ہر مومن کو آزمایا جاتا ہے۔۔ پھر بھی درد، غم، کسی چیز کو کھو دینے یا نہ پا سکنے کا بوجھ و صدمہ دل میں باقی رہتا ہے۔ اور اسی درد کے ساتھ کچھ خاموش سوال بھی جنم لیتے ہیں:
“میں ہی کیوں؟”
“مجھے...
مزید دیکھیں
9
4
Iraj Marjan
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 131:2
سنتِ ابراہیمی
میں بچپن سے جس سنتِ ابراہیمی سے آشنا تھی وہ صرف وہ ہے جو جانور کی قربانی کی صورت میں ہم تک پہنچی۔سنتِ ابراہیمی کو لے کر میرا نظریہ بہت محدود رہا کیونکہ میں نے ابراہیم علیہ السلام کو جانا نہیں تھا۔ سچ بتاؤں تو مجھے اس سال احساس ہوا کہ ابراہیم علیہ السلام کے سننِ کیا کیا ہیں۔
جب وہ اپنے بچپن میں تھے تو انہوں نے سوچنا اور سوال کرنا شروع کیا اپنے باپ دادا کے دین کی آنکھیں بند کر کے پیروی نہیں شروع کر دی بلکہ خود انہیں بھی ایک سوچ د...
مزید دیکھیں
6
1
قرآن ریفلیکٹ اردو
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 34:22، 36:9، 131:2
💫 ایک ایسا موقع جو آپ کھونا نہیں چاہیں گے!
ابن عباس رضی اللہ عنہ سے روایت ہے کہ رسول اللہ ﷺ نے فرمایا: 'ان دنوں کے علاوہ کوئی دن ایسے نہیں جن میں نیک اعمال اللہ کو زیادہ محبوب ہوں۔' (سنن ابن ماجہ:1727)
ذوالحجہ ہمیں اللہ کی طرف رجوع کرنے، اس کی قربت اور قبولیت حاصل کرنے کے بہت سے مواقع فراہم کرتا ہے۔ اس مہینے میں ہم صرف جانوروں کی قربانی ہی پیش نہیں کرتے بلکہ اپنے نفس، خواہشات اور خودغرضی کی بھی قربانی دیتے ہیں، تاکہ اس کے بدلے ہدایت، اطاعت اور...
مزید دیکھیں
5
0
Sadaqa Abdulrahman
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 131:2
Like many reverts, I found Islam through trials and tribulations I was experiencing. My life was taking turns I had never prepared for and I often felt alone. One day, while at the doctor's office, I saw a Quran on a table and picked it up. I began reading and was immediately drawn in to the words, the messages. I always believed in Allah swt. My faith has always been strong; however, I did not understand just how powerful and full of grace and ...
مزید دیکھیں
16
2
Binte Khan
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 131:2، 31:24، 59:33
“If I were to die today, would I be worthy of Jannah?” That question made me reflect on my relationship with Allah swt and I realized that I needed to strengthen it. But the one thing Allah swt asked of me that I struggled to place above my own desires was wearing hijab.
To overcome my struggle I started seeking knowledge and reflected on the purpose of hijab. I listened to lectures, learned from stories of Muslim women and began to understand t...
مزید دیکھیں
14
2
A Siddiqui
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 131:2
My reflection for "The Verse of the Week"
I love having a whole week to spend with "The Verse of the Week" to really think about it deeply, learn about it, absorb the message and to also read what others have to say as they reflect on the exact same verse.
For this week's ayah - I was thinking of how it can help us if we think about the "question and answer" contained in it throughout the day.
The call to submit to the will of Allah is a const...
مزید دیکھیں
15
2
Hammad Fahim
فالو
6 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 131:2
Verse Of The Week.
Reflection:
Ibrahim's submission shows us that real surrender isn't superficial; it's not just saying "I am a Muslim," but proving it through sacrifice, unwavering trust, and selfless obedience to Allah.
Prompt:
What's one thing Allah has asked of you that you've struggled to place above your own desires, and what helped you overcome it?
32
9
Rayaan Shafi
فالو
8 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 131:2
At a surface level, the idea of "surrendering" or "submitting" ourselves to Allah has an implication of abandoning our freedom, becoming slaves, and acknowledging our weakness before Him. The root of the word "Islam" itself is a word that signifies "to obey, to submit oneself, to surrender one's will."
But, we can think of and experience the surrendering in a much more beautiful way: the act of surrendering is a way of dissolving ourselves into ...
مزید دیکھیں
24
6
Binte Khan
فالو
10 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 3:65، 131:2
As humans, we are always trying to calculate outcomes. We want to know how things will work out before we fully trust Allah swt.
But the life of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) teaches a different level of faith.
He walked into the fire trusting Allah.
He left his wife and child in an empty desert trusting Allah.
He was even willing to sacrifice his son trusting Allah.
At every stage, logic could only see loss, uncertainty, and impossibility.
But Ibrahim ...
مزید دیکھیں
14
4
Binte Khan
فالو
10 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 131:2
A Muslim is not simply someone who believes in Allah.
A Muslim is someone who submits his will completely to Allah.
Not only when it is easy. Not only when things make sense. But even when the heart struggles, the nafs resists, and the wisdom is not yet visible.
That is why the story of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) feels so central to Islam itself.
He submitted before understanding.
And maybe that’s the essence of Dhul Hijjah too.
To ask ourselves ...
مزید دیکھیں
18
3
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