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البقرة
13
2:13
واذا قيل لهم امنوا كما امن الناس قالوا انومن كما امن السفهاء الا انهم هم السفهاء ولاكن لا يعلمون ١٣
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ ءَامِنُوا۟ كَمَآ ءَامَنَ ٱلنَّاسُ قَالُوٓا۟ أَنُؤْمِنُ كَمَآ ءَامَنَ ٱلسُّفَهَآءُ ۗ أَلَآ إِنَّهُمْ هُمُ ٱلسُّفَهَآءُ وَلَـٰكِن لَّا يَعْلَمُونَ ١٣
وَاِذَا
قِیْلَ
لَهُمْ
اٰمِنُوْا
كَمَاۤ
اٰمَنَ
النَّاسُ
قَالُوْۤا
اَنُؤْمِنُ
كَمَاۤ
اٰمَنَ
السُّفَهَآءُ ؕ
اَلَاۤ
اِنَّهُمْ
هُمُ
السُّفَهَآءُ
وَلٰكِنْ
لَّا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
اور جب ان سے کہا جاتا ہے کہ ایمان لاؤ جس طرح دوسرے لوگ ایمان لائے ہیں وہ کہتے ہیں کیا ہم ایمان لائیں جیسے یہ بیوقوف لوگ ایمان لائے ہیں ؟ آگاہ ہوجاؤ کہ وہی بیوقوف ہیں لیکن انہیں علم نہیں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:2
"بیوقوفوں جیسا ایمان۔"
یہ سن کر دل دکھا۔
یعنی یہ لوگ مومنوں کو بیوقوف کہتے تھے۔ کہ یہ کیا سادہ لوح ہیں۔ نہ دیکھا نہ سنا، بس مان لیا۔
اور آج بھی یہی ہوتا ہے نا؟
"تم پڑھی لکھی ہو، پھر بھی اتنی religious ہو؟"
"یہ سب پرانے زمانے کی باتیں ہیں۔"
"اتنا سوچو مت، enjoy کرو زندگی۔"
لیکن اللہ نے کہا اَلَآ اِنَّهُمْ هُمُ السُّفَهَاۗءُ۔
اصل بیوقوف یہ ہیں۔
کیونکہ عقل وہ ہے جو آخرت کا سودا سمجھے۔ جو دیکھا نہیں اس پر بھی یقین رکھے۔
یہ کمزوری نہیں یہ سب سے بڑی سم...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
Dr. Akram Kassab
فالو
52 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:2
The closer to Allah you become , The lower the tolerance of the enemies of Allah will have for you, and the more you increase in righteousness, the hypocrites increase in their hostility towards you.
Stay firm on your way and do not care about them, for they are worth nothing!
كلما ازدت قربا من الله كلما ضاق بك أعداء الله، وكلما ازددت صلاحا ضاق بك أهل النفاق... امض في طريقك ولا تعبأ بهم فإنهم لا شيء
16
2
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:2
The safeeh or fool is the one who doesn't know what harms him or what benefits him, rather his actions being him more harm then good. which is why guardians are commanded to not give any 'safeeh' under their care their own money until they prove qualified to handle it in order to avoid them wasting it in what offers no benefit or may harm them. The kuffar in this verse are referring to the believers as fools (sufaha) for appearing to not be benef...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
Almas K.
فالو
24 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 8:2، 11:2-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
مزید دیکھیں
21
6
محمد اشراق
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 8:2-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
مزید دیکھیں
18
0
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