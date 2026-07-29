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البقرة
128
2:128
ربنا واجعلنا مسلمين لك ومن ذريتنا امة مسلمة لك وارنا مناسكنا وتب علينا انك انت التواب الرحيم ١٢٨
رَبَّنَا وَٱجْعَلْنَا مُسْلِمَيْنِ لَكَ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِنَآ أُمَّةًۭ مُّسْلِمَةًۭ لَّكَ وَأَرِنَا مَنَاسِكَنَا وَتُبْ عَلَيْنَآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلتَّوَّابُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ١٢٨
رَبَّنَا
وَاجْعَلْنَا
مُسْلِمَیْنِ
لَكَ
وَمِنْ
ذُرِّیَّتِنَاۤ
اُمَّةً
مُّسْلِمَةً
لَّكَ ۪
وَاَرِنَا
مَنَاسِكَنَا
وَتُبْ
عَلَیْنَا ۚ
اِنَّكَ
اَنْتَ
التَّوَّابُ
الرَّحِیْمُ
۟
اور اے ہمارے رب ! ہمیں اپنا مطیع فرمان بنائے رکھ اور ہم دونوں کی نسل سے ایک امت اٹھائیو جو تیری فرماں بردار ہو اور ہمیں حج کرنے کے قاعدے بتلا دے اور ہم پر اپنی توجہ فرما یقیناً تو ہی ہے بہت زیادہ توبہ کا قبول فرمانے والا (اور شفقت کے ساتھ رجوع کرنے والا) اور رحم فرمانے والا
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Mahmoud Menshawy
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 128:2
' و أرنا مناسكنا '
Ask Allah to show you the path , the signs and the way to him.
9
4
Yomna Zahran
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 128:2
How beautiful is this duaa of Ibrahim and Ismael. Amen.
2
0
ekaterina myachina
فالو
2 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 126:2-128
Accept From Us
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:126–128) through Hadith
The Qur'an does not tell us how long Ibrahim and Ismail (ʿalayhima al-salam) spent raising the foundations of the Kaʿbah.
It does not describe the weight of the stones.
Or the height of the walls.
Or the moment the work was finished.
Instead, while mentioning the building of the House,
the Qur'an preserves the prayer of its builders.
وَإِذْ يَرْفَعُ إِبْرَاهِيمُ الْقَوَاعِدَ مِ...
مزید دیکھیں
10
2
Almas K.
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-136، 77:22-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
مزید دیکھیں
12
8
Nuzhath Fatima
فالو
14 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 127:2-128
Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS) built the Kaaba, the sacred house of Allah, the first house established for mankind. Millions of Muslims face it in salah and visit it for Umrah and Hajj, and with every act of worship performed there, their builders continue to earn rewards.
This blessed structure holds a special place in the hearts of believers. Allah chose Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS) for this monumental task, yet t...
مزید دیکھیں
6
4
Reshad Noorzay
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
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