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البقرة
127
2:127
واذ يرفع ابراهيم القواعد من البيت واسماعيل ربنا تقبل منا انك انت السميع العليم ١٢٧
وَإِذْ يَرْفَعُ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمُ ٱلْقَوَاعِدَ مِنَ ٱلْبَيْتِ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلُ رَبَّنَا تَقَبَّلْ مِنَّآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ١٢٧
وَاِذْ
یَرْفَعُ
اِبْرٰهٖمُ
الْقَوَاعِدَ
مِنَ
الْبَیْتِ
وَاِسْمٰعِیْلُ ؕ
رَبَّنَا
تَقَبَّلْ
مِنَّا ؕ
اِنَّكَ
اَنْتَ
السَّمِیْعُ
الْعَلِیْمُ
۟
اور یاد کرو جب ابراہیم ؑ اور اسماعیل ؑ ہمارے گھر کی بنیادوں کو اٹھا رہے تھے اے ہمارے ربّ ! ہم سے یہ خدمت قبول فرما لے یقیناً توُ سب کچھ سننے والا جاننے والا ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Afreenish Ali
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 127:2
بسم اللّٰہ الرحمن الرحیم
الصلوۃ والسلام علیک یا سیدی یا رسول اللّٰہ
حضرت ابراہیم علیہ السلام اور حضرت اسماعیل علیہ السلام کی یہ دُعا پڑھتے ہوئے ہمیشہ سے میں'تقبل' کے لفظ پہ آ کر رُک جاتی ہوں. میرے ذہن میں ایک ہی سوال آتا ہے کہ ہم اپنی زندگی میں جتنی بھی نیکیاں، بھلائیاں، خدمتیں کرتے ہیں کیا وہ ساری قبول ہوتی ہیں. کیا وہ ساری اتنی خلوصِ نیت سے کی گئی ہوتی ہیں کہ بارگاہِ الٰہی میں قبولیت کا درجہ پا سکیں.
آقا علیہ الصلوۃ والسلام نے فرمایا :
'اعمال ...
مزید دیکھیں
7
3
قرآن ریفلیکٹ اردو
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 127:2
ایک ایسی دنیا میں جہاں نتائج اور اعداد و شمار کو فوقیت حاصل ہے، نیتوں کی پاکیزگی اکثر نظر انداز کر دی جاتی ہے۔
اگرچہ ہمارے اعمال بظاہر بے ثمر لگیں، لیکن جب تک ہماری نیتیں خالص ہیں، یہی اصل اہمیت رکھتی ہے۔ جیسے حضرت نوحؑ نے 950 سال اپنی قوم کو دعوت دی، مگر بہت کم لوگ ایمان لائے، پھر بھی آپؑ اپنی نیت پر قائم رہے اور مسلسل تبلیغ کرتے رہے۔ اللہ کے نزدیک آپؑ کا مرتبہ کسی بھی نتیجے سے بڑھ کر تھا، اور آپؑ کو عظیم انبیاء میں شمار کیا گیا۔
اسی طرح ح...
مزید دیکھیں
7
2
Tahira Fatima
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 127:2
رَبَّنَا تَقَبَّلۡ مِنَّآۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
یہ دعا حضرت ابراہیم اور اسماعیل علیھما السلام نے خانہ کعبہ کی تعمیر مکمل ہونے پر پڑھی۔
اس دعا میں سبق ہے کہ انسان کو اپنے اعمال سے مطمئن نہیں ہونا چاہئے بلکہ ہر عمل کے بعد عاجزی اختیار کرنی چاہیے اور اللہ سبحانہ و تعالی سے قبولیت کی دعا کرنی چاہیے۔ حضرت ابراہیم علیہ السلام تعمیر کعبہ جیسے عظیم الشان عمل کو مکمل کرنے کے باوجود فخر کا اظہار نہیں کرتے بلکہ وہ اللہ تعالی سے اس عمل کی قب...
مزید دیکھیں
6
1
Soulfull Mental Healfh
فالو
23 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 127:2
There is so much to learn from the Dua of Ibrahim AS and Idmail AS while building up the foundation of the Kaaba:
It shows humility and Fear and Consciousness of Allah (Taqwa) where although completing the divine and significant task of building the foundations of His house - they are worried about the acceptance of this great deed of theirs, praying for the same.
They acknowledge Allah's attributes of being All Hearing the All Knowing- the O...
مزید دیکھیں
6
0
Hammad Fahim
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 127:2
In a world focused on numbers and outcomes, the purity of our intentions often gets overlooked.
Even if our efforts seem fruitless, so long as our intentions are sincere that is what matters, like Prophet Nuh (AS) who called his people for 950 years, only having a few followers, but regardless he stayed true to his intentions and continued preaching. He is honoured as one the greatest prophets regardless of how many followed him.
Similar Ibra...
مزید دیکھیں
41
32
nahla said
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 127:2
'And when Abraham and Ishmael were raising the foundations of the House' Surah Al-Baqarah 127.
This verse is a reference in education.
A successful father takes his son with him to places of goodness, even if he is young.
Wherever there is companionship, there are benefits.
During this companionship, a story is told, a role model is seen, manhood is created, a value is instilled, affectation is removed, a friendship is formed, and a good d...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
Parveen Ahmed
فالو
3 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 127:2
Bismillah
Yesterday I was discussing this ayah with my aunts and cousins. I was discussing this ayah along with the hadith from Sahih Bukhari 3364 where the conversation between dad and son is mentioned.
Abraham said, 'O Ishmael! Allah has given me an order.' Ishmael said, 'Do what your Lord has ordered you to do.' Abraham asked, 'Will you help me?' Ishmael said, 'I will help you.' Abraham said, Allah has ordered me to build a house here,' poi...
مزید دیکھیں
13
7
Sherene Mansor
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2، 7:14، 127:2
#QuranWeeklyDose
What is the test that I am going through?
What could be a possible reward from Allah SWT?
Points to consider this past week from Ustadz Muhannad.
I took a whole week to think these questions through.
I finally realised that I need to be grateful and to practise gratitude in whatever that I go through.
In these blessed days of Zulhijjah, we are reminded of powerful lessons from the life of Prophet Ibrahim AS and the tests he ...
مزید دیکھیں
9
1
Sajid Bhutta
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 40:14، 127:2
میں پوسٹ کیا گیا
Project 100
Ibrahim A.S asks Allah to accept his deed of building the ka'ba and his dua, in surah Ibrahim.
Imagine Ibrahim A.S in the middle of no where, making dua that for this house that I built for You oh Allah!, cause it be a beacon of hope and guidance for those to come. Just think about it.
If we were alive at the time and we happen to pass by them building the Ka'ba, we would drink our zamzam and run the other way thinking that they're insane.
S...
مزید دیکھیں
5
5
A Siddiqui
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 22:76، 127:2
Dandelions are flowers that are generally viewed as being pesky, unwanted weeds. They hold a status far below the flowers that are generally considered to be beautiful, such as roses, tulips, orchids, etc.
This past summer, my 4 year old son picked a small bouquet of dandelions for me. He said, 'I got these flowers for you, momma' with a big smile on his face. I thanked him profusely and took them inside to put them in a small vase and placed t...
مزید دیکھیں
13
4
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