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البقرة
125
2:125
واذ جعلنا البيت مثابة للناس وامنا واتخذوا من مقام ابراهيم مصلى وعهدنا الى ابراهيم واسماعيل ان طهرا بيتي للطايفين والعاكفين والركع السجود ١٢٥
وَإِذْ جَعَلْنَا ٱلْبَيْتَ مَثَابَةًۭ لِّلنَّاسِ وَأَمْنًۭا وَٱتَّخِذُوا۟ مِن مَّقَامِ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ مُصَلًّۭى ۖ وَعَهِدْنَآ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ أَن طَهِّرَا بَيْتِىَ لِلطَّآئِفِينَ وَٱلْعَـٰكِفِينَ وَٱلرُّكَّعِ ٱلسُّجُودِ ١٢٥
وَاِذْ
جَعَلْنَا
الْبَیْتَ
مَثَابَةً
لِّلنَّاسِ
وَاَمْنًا ؕ
وَاتَّخِذُوْا
مِنْ
مَّقَامِ
اِبْرٰهٖمَ
مُصَلًّی ؕ
وَعَهِدْنَاۤ
اِلٰۤی
اِبْرٰهٖمَ
وَاِسْمٰعِیْلَ
اَنْ
طَهِّرَا
بَیْتِیَ
لِلطَّآىِٕفِیْنَ
وَالْعٰكِفِیْنَ
وَالرُّكَّعِ
السُّجُوْدِ
۟
اور یاد کرو جب ہم نے اس گھر (بیت اللہ) کو قرار دے دیا لوگوں کے لیے اجتماع (اور زیارت) کی جگہ اور اسے امن کا گھر قرار دے دیا اور (ہم نے حکم دیا کہ) مقام ابراہیم ؑ کو اپنی نماز پڑھنے کی جگہ بنا لو اور ہم نے حکم کیا تھا ابراہیم ؑ اور اسماعیل ؑ کو کہ تم دونوں میرے اس گھر کو پاک رکھو طواف کرنے والوں اعتکاف کرنے والوں اور رکوع و سجود کرنے والوں کے لیے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
ekaterina myachina
فالو
2 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 125:2
A Place of Return
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:125) through Hadith
Returning… It is one of the quiet rhythms of faith.
We return after wandering.
We return after failing.
We return after forgetting.
It is no surprise, then, that Allah (SWT) describes His House with a remarkable word:
وَإِذْ جَعَلْنَا الْبَيْتَ مَثَابَةً لِّلنَّاسِ وَأَمْنًا
“And when We made the House a place of return for the people and a sanctuary...” (2:125)
The word مَثَابَة...
مزید دیکھیں
15
0
Saleena Ussman
فالو
10 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 125:2، 158:2
As someone who has been fortunate to receive the invite for Hajj this year and has never been to Makkah before, everything is being experienced for the first time.
Seeing the Kaaba for the first time for my Umrah, there are not enough words to describe that feeling. Full emotions of gratitude, love, and appreciation.
Despite tonnes of people around you doing their own thing, you become laser-focused, and everything else just becomes background...
مزید دیکھیں
18
5
Almas K.
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-136، 77:22-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
مزید دیکھیں
12
8
Reshad Noorzay
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-126
If you notice in the first duaa Abrahim after being told he will be a religious leader for the people he asked about whether or not this will be the case for his offsprrings .When he asked that, he did not restrict the request to be only for some of them , rather he implied the 3umoom or generality of all of them to be at this status of leadership in the religion of Allah. The response by Allah was this will not be for the wrongdoers amongst them...
مزید دیکھیں
7
2
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