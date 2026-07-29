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البقرة
124
2:124
۞ واذ ابتلى ابراهيم ربه بكلمات فاتمهن قال اني جاعلك للناس اماما قال ومن ذريتي قال لا ينال عهدي الظالمين ١٢٤
۞ وَإِذِ ٱبْتَلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ رَبُّهُۥ بِكَلِمَـٰتٍۢ فَأَتَمَّهُنَّ ۖ قَالَ إِنِّى جَاعِلُكَ لِلنَّاسِ إِمَامًۭا ۖ قَالَ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِى ۖ قَالَ لَا يَنَالُ عَهْدِى ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ١٢٤
وَاِذِ
ابْتَلٰۤی
اِبْرٰهٖمَ
رَبُّهٗ
بِكَلِمٰتٍ
فَاَتَمَّهُنَّ ؕ
قَالَ
اِنِّیْ
جَاعِلُكَ
لِلنَّاسِ
اِمَامًا ؕ
قَالَ
وَمِنْ
ذُرِّیَّتِیْ ؕ
قَالَ
لَا
یَنَالُ
عَهْدِی
الظّٰلِمِیْنَ
۟
اور ذرا یاد کرو جب ابراہیم ؑ کو آزمایا اس کے رب نے بہت سی باتوں میں تو اس نے ان سب کو پورا کر دکھایا تب فرمایا : (اے ابراہیم ؑ !) اب میں تمہیں نوع انسانی کا امام بنانے والا ہوں انہوں نے کہا : اور میری اولاد میں سے بھی فرمایا : میرا یہ عہد ظالموں سے متعلق نہیں ہوگا
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Faiza Khan
فالو
10 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 131:2، 124:2
ابراہیم علیہ السلام نے اللّہ کے لیے اپنے دل کو قربان کیا۔
اگرچہ ہم اللّہ پر ایمان رکھتے ہیں، ہم جانتے ہیں کہ جو کچھ ہو رہا ہے، اس میں ضرور کوئی بھلائی ہوگی، اگرچہ ہم یہ بھی جانتے ہیں کہ اس درد کے پیچھے کوئی حکمت ہے، اگرچہ ہم سمجھتے ہیں کہ یہ ایک آزمائش ہے، اور ہر مومن کو آزمایا جاتا ہے۔۔ پھر بھی درد، غم، کسی چیز کو کھو دینے یا نہ پا سکنے کا بوجھ و صدمہ دل میں باقی رہتا ہے۔ اور اسی درد کے ساتھ کچھ خاموش سوال بھی جنم لیتے ہیں:
“میں ہی کیوں؟”
“مجھے...
مزید دیکھیں
9
4
ekaterina myachina
فالو
3 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2
He Fulfilled Them
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:124) through the Hadith
يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ، أَيُّ النَّاسِ أَشَدُّ بَلَاءً؟
"O Messenger of Allah, which people are tested most severely?" -
Saʿd ibn Abī Waqqāṣ (ra) once asked the Prophet ﷺ
The Prophet replied:
«الْأَنْبِيَاءُ، ثُمَّ الْأَمْثَلُ فَالْأَمْثَلُ، يُبْتَلَى الرَّجُلُ عَلَى حَسَبِ دِينِهِ، فَإِنْ كَانَ فِي دِينِهِ صَلَابَةٌ زِيدَ فِي بَلَائِهِ، وَإِنْ كَانَ فِي دِينِهِ رِقَّةٌ ابْتُلِيَ عَلَ...
مزید دیکھیں
8
0
Faiza Abro
فالو
8 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2
If people dislike you or reject you because of the truth you follow, or if you find yourself alone, then remember that Ibrahim (AS) was alone too. Yet Allah was with him, and He honored him with the title of "Khalilullah" (the Friend of Allah).
Ibrahim (AS) was driven away by his people, but Allah granted him such honor that even today Jews, Christians, and Muslims all claim a connection to him.
Hardships do not necessarily mean that Allah hate...
مزید دیکھیں
16
4
Suleiman Hani
فالو
23 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2
When Allah Trains Before He Entrusts
This verse reorders how you read your hardships: the test is not always a sign of rejection, it can be the curriculum before elevation. If you are under pressure, delayed, or stretched thin, Allah may be building the inner weight that responsibility requires, so you do not become arrogant in success or shattered in difficulty.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/R8eeFyMwbV...
مزید دیکھیں
28
2
Faiza Khan
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 130:2-131، 124:2
~Ibrahim a.s sacrificed his heart for ALLAH s.w.t ~
Even though we believe in ALLAH… Even though we know there must be some good in what’s happening… Even though we know there is some wisdom behind the pain… Even though we know this is a test, as all believers are tested… Still the pain, the sorrow, the weight of not getting what we hoped for, or losing what we loved... it lingers.
And with that pain come the silent questions:
'Why me?'
'Why d...
مزید دیکھیں
24
20
Salihu Abba
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 77:18، 82:18، 124:2، 133:2، 46:11
The Parenting Nightmare
While reflecting on Quran 18:77 and Verse 82, I had a profound realization: If not all, then most parents' greatest concern is the fate of their children, both in this world and in the hereafter. Any responsible parent is willing to sacrifice as much as possible for the betterment of their children. We work hard to put food on the table, and when opportunities arise, we instinctively think about how they might benefit our ...
مزید دیکھیں
14
0
Sherene Mansor
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2، 7:14، 127:2
#QuranWeeklyDose
What is the test that I am going through?
What could be a possible reward from Allah SWT?
Points to consider this past week from Ustadz Muhannad.
I took a whole week to think these questions through.
I finally realised that I need to be grateful and to practise gratitude in whatever that I go through.
In these blessed days of Zulhijjah, we are reminded of powerful lessons from the life of Prophet Ibrahim AS and the tests he ...
مزید دیکھیں
9
1
Sajid Bhutta
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2
What does it mean to be a leader ?
The more you reflect on Ibrahim A.S the clearer the answer gets.
A leader is steadfast no matter what trial hits.
A leader leads not only his people but also his family.
A leader doesn't only worry about the people he leads but also the people and leaders to come.
A leader is able to talk with the ignorant and arrogant.
A leader shows mercy to those under him.
A leader guides his people to a place known ...
مزید دیکھیں
12
0
Almas K.
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-136، 77:22-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
مزید دیکھیں
12
8
Reshad Noorzay
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 124:2-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
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