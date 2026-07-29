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البقرة
121
2:121
الذين اتيناهم الكتاب يتلونه حق تلاوته اولايك يومنون به ومن يكفر به فاولايك هم الخاسرون ١٢١
ٱلَّذِينَ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ يَتْلُونَهُۥ حَقَّ تِلَاوَتِهِۦٓ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِهِۦ ۗ وَمَن يَكْفُرْ بِهِۦ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْخَـٰسِرُونَ ١٢١
اَلَّذِیْنَ
اٰتَیْنٰهُمُ
الْكِتٰبَ
یَتْلُوْنَهٗ
حَقَّ
تِلَاوَتِهٖ ؕ
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
یُؤْمِنُوْنَ
بِهٖ ؕ
وَمَنْ
یَّكْفُرْ
بِهٖ
فَاُولٰٓىِٕكَ
هُمُ
الْخٰسِرُوْنَ
۟۠
وہ لوگ جنہیں ہم نے کتاب دی ہے وہ اس کی تلاوت کرتے ہیں جیسا کہ اس کی تلاوت کا حق ہے وہی ہیں جو اس پر ایمان رکھتے ہیں اور جو اس کا کفر کرے گا تو وہی لوگ ہیں خسارے میں رہنے والے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
hafeez saba
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 82:4، 29:38، 121:2
آخر قرآن پر غور کیوں نہیں کیا جا سکتا؟ جب کہ قرآن خود تدبر کی دعوت دیتا ہے؟
میرا تعلق ایک ایسے گھرانے سے ہے جہاں قرآن کو چومنا اور خوبصورت غلاف میں لپیٹ کر الماریوں کے اوپر رکھا جاتا ہے۔ قرآن کا ترجمہ اور تفسیر نہیں پڑھی جاتی۔ بس قرآن کا تجویدی مکمل کر لینا کافی سمجھا جاتا ہے۔
پھر قرآن کو سمجھ کر پڑھنا ضروری نہیں سمجھا جاتا کیونکہ یہ تو امام، قاری صاحب، نکاح خواں اور علما کا کام ہے۔ قرآن بس قرآن خوانیوں اور رمضان تک محدود تھا، شادیوں میں قرآن کا ...
مزید دیکھیں
10
10
ekaterina myachina
فالو
4 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 121:2
As It Deserves
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:121) through the Hadith
What does it mean to recite the Qur'an as it deserves?
Allah ﷻ says:
﴿ٱلَّذِينَ آتَيْنَاهُمُ ٱلْكِتَٰبَ يَتْلُونَهُۥ حَقَّ تِلَاوَتِهِۦ﴾
"Those to whom We have given the Book recite it as it deserves to be recited."
حَقَّ تِلَاوَتِهِ
ḥaqqa tilāwatihī
"As it deserves to be recited."
Just two words.
Yet they leave us with a profound question.
Only then does Allah say:
﴿أُو۟لَٰٓئِكَ يُ...
مزید دیکھیں
9
0
Soulfull Mental Healfh
فالو
23 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 121:2
Reciting and the 'following' of the book are both equally important.
Quran comes from the root word Qar'aa which means the recital or recitation or that which is frequently recited.
Quran is meant to be recited both aloud and within ourselves.
The other reason is that transmission of knowledge at the time of the Prophet ﷺ was done orally by means of recitation, which made and make recitation imperative for the preservation of the book.
How...
مزید دیکھیں
9
0
Bey Sapta
فالو
29 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 121:2
Haqqa tilawatih:
1. Recite the letters properly
2. Comprehend the intended meaning, the way it should be understood, not the way we want it to be understood.
3. Tilawah amaliyah, to confirm the truth and implement.
Point number 2 is important. And scary. If we approach an ayah with wrong intention, no one can stop it except ourselves. The ayah will be circling around our desire and intellect, and will never reach our soul. Worse is those charact...
مزید دیکھیں
11
3
Iraj Marjan
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 121:2، 38:2
As I sat with the first juz of the Quran, its eternal wisdom resonated deeply, as if I was experiencing it for the first time. The verses unfolded like a canvas, revealing new dimensions of life, purpose, and meaning. The familiarity of the text gave way to a profound sense of discovery, as if the Quran's guidance was awakening a deeper understanding within me.
The first juz of Quran masterfully weaves together the first and final episodes of hu...
مزید دیکھیں
15
5
Razia Zahra
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
سورہ 2 اور آیت 5:1-6، 121:2-122
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
I had read a few translations of the Qur’an several times during my teenage years. I was marvelled by the science of the Qur’an. Yet, I didn’t really contemplate about the Prophets peace be upon them all, the Day of Judgment and death. I believe I had not ‘experienced’ much about life and especially I had not suffered much loss during my youth.
Then one day, it was as though th...
مزید دیکھیں
30
6
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