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البقرة
120
2:120
ولن ترضى عنك اليهود ولا النصارى حتى تتبع ملتهم قل ان هدى الله هو الهدى ولين اتبعت اهواءهم بعد الذي جاءك من العلم ما لك من الله من ولي ولا نصير ١٢٠
وَلَن تَرْضَىٰ عَنكَ ٱلْيَهُودُ وَلَا ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ حَتَّىٰ تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ ۗ قُلْ إِنَّ هُدَى ٱللَّهِ هُوَ ٱلْهُدَىٰ ۗ وَلَئِنِ ٱتَّبَعْتَ أَهْوَآءَهُم بَعْدَ ٱلَّذِى جَآءَكَ مِنَ ٱلْعِلْمِ ۙ مَا لَكَ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا نَصِيرٍ ١٢٠
وَلَنْ
تَرْضٰی
عَنْكَ
الْیَهُوْدُ
وَلَا
النَّصٰرٰی
حَتّٰی
تَتَّبِعَ
مِلَّتَهُمْ ؕ
قُلْ
اِنَّ
هُدَی
اللّٰهِ
هُوَ
الْهُدٰی ؕ
وَلَىِٕنِ
اتَّبَعْتَ
اَهْوَآءَهُمْ
بَعْدَ
الَّذِیْ
جَآءَكَ
مِنَ
الْعِلْمِ ۙ
مَا
لَكَ
مِنَ
اللّٰهِ
مِنْ
وَّلِیٍّ
وَّلَا
نَصِیْرٍ
۟ؔ
اور (اے نبی ﷺ ! آپ کسی مغالطے میں نہ رہیے) ہرگز راضی نہ ہوں گے آپ ﷺ سے یہودی اور نہ نصرانی جب تک کہ آپ ﷺ پیروی نہ کریں ان کی ملت کی کہہ دیجیے ہدایت تو بس اللہ کی ہدایت ہے اور (اے نبی ﷺ !) اگر آپ ﷺ نے ان کی خواہشات کی پیروی کی اس علم کے بعد جو آپ کے پاس آچکا ہے تو نہیں ہوگا اللہ کے مقابلے میں آپ ﷺ کے لیے کوئی مددگار اور نہ حمایتی۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
ekaterina myachina
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 120:2
The Only Guidance
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:120) through the Hadith
Acceptance brings comfort.
We all long to be accepted.
But it has never been the measure of truth.
Even the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was not promised everyone's approval.
Allah ﷻ says:
﴿وَلَن تَرْضَىٰ عَنكَ الْيَهُودُ وَلَا النَّصَارَىٰ حَتَّىٰ تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ﴾
"The Jews and the Christians will never be pleased with you until you follow their way."
Yet the ayah does not leave ou...
مزید دیکھیں
9
0
Abdelrahman Badawy
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 120:2
There's a very important fallacy I want you to look out for: A lot of people equate freedom with degeneracy.
In other words, their criteria for assessing whether a person (or society) is free, is how widespread sin and hedonism is. In their eyes, a 'healthy' society must provide easy access to evil for us to consider it really free.
So for example, if a person uses their freedom on the weekend to go worship, they aren't really free. They're br...
مزید دیکھیں
24
6
Jonala Vann
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 120:2
Once you know the Truth and turn from it, none can save you from Allah.
This is how I feel about reverting to Islam from Christianity.
How can I turn away from the Truth, there is nowhere left from me to turn.
If i was to walk away from Islam where would I go?
Certainly not backwards! And certainly not to any false religion.
So my only options is to stay and grow.
20
3
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