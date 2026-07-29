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البقرة
12
2:12
الا انهم هم المفسدون ولاكن لا يشعرون ١٢
أَلَآ إِنَّهُمْ هُمُ ٱلْمُفْسِدُونَ وَلَـٰكِن لَّا يَشْعُرُونَ ١٢
اَلَاۤ
اِنَّهُمْ
هُمُ
الْمُفْسِدُوْنَ
وَلٰكِنْ
لَّا
یَشْعُرُوْنَ
۟
آگاہ ہوجاؤ کہ حقیقت میں یہی لوگ مفسد ہیں مگر انہیں شعور نہیں ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:2
سنو! یہی لوگ فساد کرنے والے ہیں۔ لیکن انہیں شعور نہیں۔
یہ جملہ۔
لَا يَشْعُرُوْنَ
انہیں پتہ ہی نہیں۔
پچھلی آیت میں کہا یہ فساد کرتے ہیں۔ اس آیت میں کہا اور انہیں احساس تک نہیں۔
یہ سب سے خطرناک حال ہے۔
غلطی ہو اور پتہ ہو تو توبہ ہو سکتی ہے۔
غلطی ہو اور پتہ نہ ہو تو؟
میں نے سوچا کتنی چیزیں ہیں جو میں کرتی ہوں اور مجھے لگتا ہے بالکل ٹھیک ہے۔
لیکن شاید ہیں نہیں۔
شاید میں بھی کہیں نہ کہیں "لَا يَشْعُرُوْنَ " والی list میں ہوں۔
یہ خیال آیا تو اندر سے ...
مزید دیکھیں
4
0
Tahira Fatima
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:2
یہ آیت ایک ایسے سماجی اور نفسیاتی رویے کو بے نقاب کرتی ہے جو فرد، خاندان، معاشرے اور پوری امت کے زوال کی بنیاد رکھتا ہے: خودفریبی میں مبتلا ہو کر بگاڑ کو بھلائی سمجھنا۔ یہ ایک ایسی حقیقت ہے جو نہ صرف مذہب اور اخلاقیات میں بلکہ انسانی تاریخ، نفسیات، سیاست اور سماجیات میں بار بار سامنے آتی ہے۔
اگر ہم 'فساد' کے حقیقی مفہوم کو سمجھیں، تو یہ محض ظاہری تباہی کا نام نہیں، بلکہ ایک ایسا 'نظامی بگاڑ' ہے جو دھیرے دھیرے زندگی کے ہر پہلو میں سرایت کر جاتا ...
مزید دیکھیں
4
1
Afreenish Ali
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 10:2-12
بسم اللہ الرحمن الرحیم
الصلوۃ والسلام علیک یا رسول اللہ
آپ جانتے ہیں ہمارا رب اِس دنیا کا سب سے بڑا ڈاکٹر ہے. ہمیں کوئی بھی بیماری ہو ہم اُس کے علاج کے لیے ڈاکٹر کے پاس جاتے ہیں. بے شک شفا تو رب کی ذات ہی دیتی ہے، ڈاکٹر اور ادویات تو محض وسیلہ بنتی ہیں. لیکن کچھ بیماریاں ایسی ہیں جن کی شفا اور ادویات دونوں اللّٰہ تعالیٰ دیتا ہے. ہم اُنہیں باطنی بیماریوں کا نام دیتے ہیں مثلاً حسد، کینہ، بغض، عناد، عداوت وغیرہ. دیکھا جائے تو ہم اِن سب کو بیماریوں م...
مزید دیکھیں
7
2
Ahmad Hasan Al Burhan
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:2
Beware, it is they who are the corrupters, but they perceive [it] not.
Ala • Beware
This verse powerfully rejects the claims of hypocrites in a rhetorical way against their saying "we are only reformers". The first word ala means beware which is mentioned to warn and alert others that next news is very important.
Inna • indeed
The word INNA is used here for more emphasis that there is no doubt in next phrase that's About to be mentioned and i...
مزید دیکھیں
4
0
Nadia
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:2
The amount of times I have read these ayahs in Surah Baqarah, and in my brain, I put myself in the category of the believers who try to do the right thing, whenever I've read the verses on the hypocrites, not once did I ever question....could this be me? I always thought this part doesn't apply to me, but SubhanAllah I just read something that WOKE me up. It's absolutely possible that I could be the one with a sickness in my heart, I could be cau...
مزید دیکھیں
17
3
Ashfaq Katariya
فالو
21 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 11:2-12، 42:14
When Oppression Feels Loud — But Allah Is Watching
There are nights when scrolling feels unbearable.
Images of children under rubble.
Mothers crying over lifeless bodies.
Fathers carrying what remains of their homes.
From Gaza to other parts of the world, oppression is not hidden anymore. It is broadcast in real time.
And sometimes the question forms quietly in the heart:
“Ya Allah… where is justice?”
But Allah already described this mental...
مزید دیکھیں
16
0
Almas K.
فالو
24 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 8:2، 11:2-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
مزید دیکھیں
21
6
محمد اشراق
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 8:2-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
مزید دیکھیں
18
0
Sherene Mansor
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 11:2-12
و ما يشْعرون
..and they are not aware.
Always thought these verses referred only to the munafiqun. Allah isn't talking about me here. He already described me earlier in the surah as one of the mukmin.
How utterly arrogant of me!
An Ustadz pointed out that these characteristics can and do exist in people who call themselves Muslims, too, like me.
How many times have I wasted food. A creation of Allah had to be slaughtered so that I can eat ...
مزید دیکھیں
13
10
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت