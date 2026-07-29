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البقرة
118
2:118
وقال الذين لا يعلمون لولا يكلمنا الله او تاتينا اية كذالك قال الذين من قبلهم مثل قولهم تشابهت قلوبهم قد بينا الايات لقوم يوقنون ١١٨
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ لَوْلَا يُكَلِّمُنَا ٱللَّهُ أَوْ تَأْتِينَآ ءَايَةٌۭ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِم مِّثْلَ قَوْلِهِمْ ۘ تَشَـٰبَهَتْ قُلُوبُهُمْ ۗ قَدْ بَيَّنَّا ٱلْـَٔايَـٰتِ لِقَوْمٍۢ يُوقِنُونَ ١١٨
وَقَالَ
الَّذِیْنَ
لَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
لَوْلَا
یُكَلِّمُنَا
اللّٰهُ
اَوْ
تَاْتِیْنَاۤ
اٰیَةٌ ؕ
كَذٰلِكَ
قَالَ
الَّذِیْنَ
مِنْ
قَبْلِهِمْ
مِّثْلَ
قَوْلِهِمْ ؕ
تَشَابَهَتْ
قُلُوْبُهُمْ ؕ
قَدْ
بَیَّنَّا
الْاٰیٰتِ
لِقَوْمٍ
یُّوْقِنُوْنَ
۟
اور کہا ان لوگوں نے جو علم نہیں رکھتے کیوں نہیں بات کرتا ہم سے اللہ یا کیوں نہیں آجاتی ہمارے پاس کوئی نشانی ؟ اسی طرح کی باتیں جو لوگ ان سے پہلے تھے وہ بھی کہتے رہے ہیں ان کے دل ایک دوسرے سے مشابہ ہوگئے ہیں ہم تو اپنی آیات واضح کرچکے ہیں ان لوگوں کے لیے جو یقین کرنا چاہیں
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
ekaterina myachina
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 118:2
Their Hearts Were Alike
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:118) through the Hadith
We often imagine that certainty comes from having all our questions answered.
If only we understood a little more.
If only we saw a little more.
Then certainty would finally arrive.
The Qur'an records a familiar question:
﴿وَقَالَ الَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ لَوْلَا يُكَلِّمُنَا اللَّهُ أَوْ تَأْتِينَا آيَةٌ﴾
“Those who do not know say, ‘Why does Allah not speak to us, or why...
مزید دیکھیں
8
4
Naveela Meral
فالو
34 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 118:2
Whenever I come across the ayahs where Allah says He has placed signs for the people of wisdom, my attention always goes first to us. We are among the greatest signs of Allah. From the tiniest cell to the largest body system, everything inside our body works with balance and perfection. Every single cell knows its work. Allah reminds us: “And in your own selves, then will you not see?” (Qur’an 51:21).The sky above us, sun, moon, clouds, stars, pl...
مزید دیکھیں
13
0
Elion Sinella
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 118:2
When I read this ayah, it made me think about our efforts in trying to prove Islam by every possible means, even exaggerating our behaviors by involving ourselves in heated debates, which unfortunately have become very common in recent times. Allah will guide everyone whom He wishes. Even if we prove to people that Islam is true, and there are many books that prove this, in the end, those who come to debate will end up not trying to find the trut...
مزید دیکھیں
7
0
Emma Turahman
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 118:2
O Allah I'm sorry for the times I was impatient. I wanted a sign so badly. Allah the beauty of Your creation should have been enough. Thank You Allah for providing for me since I was a tiny bunch of cells. inshAllah I will not ask for a sign. InshAllah I am satisfied with the miracle of the sun rising each day and the miracle of me being able to speak, type, and communicate. I am satisfied with the Quran as the ultimate miracle of Muhamad, Allah...
مزید دیکھیں
6
0
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