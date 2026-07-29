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البقرة
114
2:114
ومن اظلم ممن منع مساجد الله ان يذكر فيها اسمه وسعى في خرابها اولايك ما كان لهم ان يدخلوها الا خايفين لهم في الدنيا خزي ولهم في الاخرة عذاب عظيم ١١٤
وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن مَّنَعَ مَسَـٰجِدَ ٱللَّهِ أَن يُذْكَرَ فِيهَا ٱسْمُهُۥ وَسَعَىٰ فِى خَرَابِهَآ ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ مَا كَانَ لَهُمْ أَن يَدْخُلُوهَآ إِلَّا خَآئِفِينَ ۚ لَهُمْ فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا خِزْىٌۭ وَلَهُمْ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌۭ ١١٤
وَمَنْ
اَظْلَمُ
مِمَّنْ
مَّنَعَ
مَسٰجِدَ
اللّٰهِ
اَنْ
یُّذْكَرَ
فِیْهَا
اسْمُهٗ
وَسَعٰی
فِیْ
خَرَابِهَا ؕ
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
مَا
كَانَ
لَهُمْ
اَنْ
یَّدْخُلُوْهَاۤ
اِلَّا
خَآىِٕفِیْنَ ؕ۬
لَهُمْ
فِی
الدُّنْیَا
خِزْیٌ
وَّلَهُمْ
فِی
الْاٰخِرَةِ
عَذَابٌ
عَظِیْمٌ
۟
اور اس شخص سے بڑھ کر ظالم کون ہوگا جو اللہ تعالیٰ کی مسجدوں سے (لوگوں کو) روکے کہ ان میں اس کا نام لیا جائے ؟ اور وہ ان کی تخریب کے درپے ہو ؟ ایسے لوگوں کو تو ان میں داخل ہی نہیں ہونا چاہیے مگر ڈرتے ہوئے ان کے لیے دنیا میں بھیّ ذلت و رسوائی ہے اور آخرت میں ان کے لیے عذاب عظیم ہے
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تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Bilal Arshad
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 114:2
The unprovoked attack on defenceless Palestinians, especially in congregational prayer in the masjid, is a clear violation of human rights. This is a heinous attack against humanity that needs addressing with haste. What can we do? Dua is a powerful tool - use it - make a heartfelt dua in abundance for our fellow brothers and sisters who are suffering. This is the time to express your feelings and write reflections to reconnect with the words of ...
مزید دیکھیں
18
0
Syed Hassan
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 114:2
Reflections on 2:114
'Who is more unjust than those who prevent Allah’s Name from being mentioned in His places of worship and strive to destroy them? Such people have no right to enter these places except with fear. For them there is disgrace in this world, and they will suffer a tremendous punishment in the Hereafter.'
* Attacking sacred places of worship is forbidden in Islamic Law - Even in times of conflict.
* Attacking worshippers who a...
مزید دیکھیں
7
2
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 114:2
The implicit understanding (mafhoom) of this verse is that because the most unjust people would be those who prevent the mosques of Allah from having His name mentioned therein and exerted their efforts in ruining them, then that would mean those who do the opposite (strive in building mosques and remind others to mention Allahs name therein ) would be the most just of people .
#fundraiser
(taken from Tafsir al Sa'di)
And because he promised tho...
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