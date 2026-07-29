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البقرة
113
2:113
وقالت اليهود ليست النصارى على شيء وقالت النصارى ليست اليهود على شيء وهم يتلون الكتاب كذالك قال الذين لا يعلمون مثل قولهم فالله يحكم بينهم يوم القيامة فيما كانوا فيه يختلفون ١١٣
وَقَالَتِ ٱلْيَهُودُ لَيْسَتِ ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ عَلَىٰ شَىْءٍۢ وَقَالَتِ ٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ لَيْسَتِ ٱلْيَهُودُ عَلَىٰ شَىْءٍۢ وَهُمْ يَتْلُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ مِثْلَ قَوْلِهِمْ ۚ فَٱللَّهُ يَحْكُمُ بَيْنَهُمْ يَوْمَ ٱلْقِيَـٰمَةِ فِيمَا كَانُوا۟ فِيهِ يَخْتَلِفُونَ ١١٣
وَقَالَتِ
الْیَهُوْدُ
لَیْسَتِ
النَّصٰرٰی
عَلٰی
شَیْءٍ ۪
وَّقَالَتِ
النَّصٰرٰی
لَیْسَتِ
الْیَهُوْدُ
عَلٰی
شَیْءٍ ۙ
وَّهُمْ
یَتْلُوْنَ
الْكِتٰبَ ؕ
كَذٰلِكَ
قَالَ
الَّذِیْنَ
لَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
مِثْلَ
قَوْلِهِمْ ۚ
فَاللّٰهُ
یَحْكُمُ
بَیْنَهُمْ
یَوْمَ
الْقِیٰمَةِ
فِیْمَا
كَانُوْا
فِیْهِ
یَخْتَلِفُوْنَ
۟
یہودی کہتے ہیں کہ نصاریٰ کسی بنیاد پر نہیں ہیں اور نصاریٰ کہتے ہیں کہ یہود کسی بنیاد پر نہیں ہیں حالانکہ دونوں ہی کتاب پڑھ رہے ہیں اسی طرح کہی تھی ان لوگوں نے جو کچھ بھی نہیں جانتے ان ہی کی سی بات۔) پس اللہ تعالیٰ فیصلہ کر دے گا ان کے مابین قیامت کے دن ان تمام باتوں کا جن میں یہ اختلاف کر رہے تھے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
ekaterina myachina
فالو
7 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 113:2
What Belongs to Allah ﷻ.
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:113) through the Hadith
It is surprisingly easy to become certain about other people.
Certain about who is right.
Who is wrong.
Who understands.
Who is misguided.
Perhaps that is why this ayah feels so relevant even centuries later:
﴿وَقَالَتِ الْيَهُودُ لَيْسَتِ النَّصَارَىٰ عَلَىٰ شَيْءٍ وَقَالَتِ النَّصَارَىٰ لَيْسَتِ الْيَهُودُ عَلَىٰ شَيْءٍ وَهُمْ يَتْلُونَ الْكِتَابَ﴾
“The Jews said, ‘The...
مزید دیکھیں
7
0
Hamzah Islam
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 113:2
2:113
I feel like this is why this effort is so important. To be connected to the scripture. It is not empty words but a message given to us and guidance for how we should live our lives.
Although the Jews and Christians read their scriptures, they were not rooted in them and did not follow it accurately. So much so that they were not recognised to be people of God by each other and by people who did not recieve scriptures. You could not look at...
مزید دیکھیں
4
1
Khaleda Islam
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 108:6، 11:2، 113:2، 256:2
'Let there be no compulsion in religion' Al-Baqara 2:256
This verse, I believe, can be applied to a variety of situations because it is not only limited to the original context. This is what this verse means to me.
1) According to this specific Quranic verse, people inherited 'freedom' / the right to choose 'right things in their lives' as one‘s human rights, regardless of race, language, ethnicity, sex, nationality, or any other position they ...
مزید دیکھیں
11
2
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