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البقرة
107
2:107
الم تعلم ان الله له ملك السماوات والارض وما لكم من دون الله من ولي ولا نصير ١٠٧
أَلَمْ تَعْلَمْ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَهُۥ مُلْكُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۗ وَمَا لَكُم مِّن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا نَصِيرٍ ١٠٧
اَلَمْ
تَعْلَمْ
اَنَّ
اللّٰهَ
لَهٗ
مُلْكُ
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَالْاَرْضِ ؕ
وَمَا
لَكُمْ
مِّنْ
دُوْنِ
اللّٰهِ
مِنْ
وَّلِیٍّ
وَّلَا
نَصِیْرٍ
۟
کیا تم نہیں جانتے کہ اللہ ہی کے لیے بادشاہی ہے آسمانوں کی اور زمین کی ؟ اور نہیں ہے تمہارے لیے اللہ کے سوا کوئی بھی حمایتی اور نہ کوئی مددگار
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Kosar Qadir
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 107:2
بالکل! ہم اللہ سے صرف باتیں کر سکتے ہیں، بغیر کچھ مانگے۔ اپنے دل کی باتیں، اپنی کہانیاں، جو کچھ ہم نے دن بھر کیا، جو کچھ ہوا، وہ سب اللہ سے شیئر کریں۔ جیسے آپ اپنی پسندیدہ دوست یا کسی قریبی سے بات کرتے ہیں، اسی طرح اللہ سے بھی بات کریں کیونکہ اللہ ہمیں سننا چاہتے ہیں۔
آج کل ہم اپنی پسندیدہ شخصیت یا دوست سے تو ہر بات کر لیتے ہیں، لیکن ہم اللہ کے پسندیدہ بندے ہیں، اور اللہ ہمیں سننا چاہتے ہیں۔ تو کیوں نہ ہم اللہ سے بات کریں، ان سے اپنے راز شیئر کر...
مزید دیکھیں
14
7
Kamil Parr
فالو
4 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 107:2
As-salamu alaykum, first time posting here
I’d been recently reading Quran one evening when I saw this ayah and I felt an immediate warmness and comfort as my depression, anxieties, and uncertainties slipped away.
Alhamdulliah!
27
6
ekaterina myachina
فالو
8 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 107:2
The Pens Have Been Lifted
رُفِعَتِ الْأَقْلَامُ وَجَفَّتِ الصُّحُفُ
“The pens have been lifted and the pages have dried.”
— Jāmiʿ al-Tirmidhī 2516
An overwhelming image of destiny already written —
the decree completed,
the ink dry,
nothing forgotten,
nothing accidental.
What reached you was never going to miss you,
and what missed you was never truly yours.
Not people, not love, not opportunities, not pain.
Yet the more I sat with thi...
مزید دیکھیں
12
0
ekaterina myachina
فالو
8 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 107:2
Held by Allah ﷻ
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:107) through the Hadith
How much of life do we spend believing that people hold our safety,
our future,
our relief,
our hearts in their hands?
The ayah begins with vastness:
the dominion of the heavens and the earth.
Then it becomes deeply personal:
﴿مِن وَلِيٍّ﴾
min waliy —
protector,
guardian,
one who takes care of your affairs intimately.
Not just “friend.”
A deeply protective closeness.
﴿وَل...
مزید دیکھیں
10
7
Zainab abraham
فالو
16 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 107:2
This ayah is a hope, a Strong support, an assurity and peace of heart and mind for me. Isn't beautiful? That Allah comforts us by calling Him our guardian and helper ( who would be better guardian and helper than Allah swt). HE SWT not only comforts us, but before that reminds us that He is the only king of all heavens and earth. All authority belongs to HIM. He is only capable of all things. How much blessed we are to have a creator like HIM, Th...
مزید دیکھیں
15
1
mahnaz zia
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 107:2
Genocide in Palestine has uncovered a lot of rich and corrupt leaders and how the biggest companies are funding genocide it may seem that they are in control but truly Allah has the control over heavens and earth and we seek only his help
5
0
Razia Zahra
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 107:2
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most kind,
He is the King of Kings and everything belongs to Him, how can we find rest with other than Him? He sends the physician to cure you, He averts danger from your path, He awakens you from sleep, He removes people from you, He brings others to replace another,. He protects you, He forgives you, He covers your flaws, He Guides you to each goodness that you do, He sustains and nourishes you, He ...
مزید دیکھیں
19
2
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