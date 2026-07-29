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البقرة
104
2:104
يا ايها الذين امنوا لا تقولوا راعنا وقولوا انظرنا واسمعوا وللكافرين عذاب اليم ١٠٤
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تَقُولُوا۟ رَٰعِنَا وَقُولُوا۟ ٱنظُرْنَا وَٱسْمَعُوا۟ ۗ وَلِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۭ ١٠٤
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
لَا
تَقُوْلُوْا
رَاعِنَا
وَقُوْلُوا
انْظُرْنَا
وَاسْمَعُوْا ؕ
وَلِلْكٰفِرِیْنَ
عَذَابٌ
اَلِیْمٌ
۟
اے ایمان والو تم راعِنَا مت کہا کرو بلکہ اُنْظُرْنَا کہا کرو اور توجہّ سے بات کو سنو ! اور ان کافروں کے لیے دردناک عذاب ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
ekaterina myachina
فالو
9 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 104:2
The Words We Leave Behind
Reading Al-Baqarah 2:104 through the Hadith
At first glance, the ayah seems to revolve around a single word.
But the more one sits with it, the more it begins to feel like an ayah about adab.
Some people had begun using the word:
﴿رَاعِنَا﴾ - rāʿinā
in a way that carried mockery and hidden disrespect toward the Prophet ﷺ.
The āyah does not stop at correcting the expression.
It teaches a different way of speaking:
﴿وَ...
مزید دیکھیں
8
0
Kaynat Sarwar
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 104:2
This ayah has such a beautiful adab that Allah teaches us.
The believers were instructed not to say 'ra'ina' but to say 'unzurna' instead.
When the people would listen to Rasool SAW when he spoke, some at the back who could not hear would say 'Ra'ina', which meant 'could you extend us some courtesy'.
Instead Allah told them to say clearly, 'wait for us'.
Such a subtle point, but so profound. At first glance you might think what is the differen...
مزید دیکھیں
19
1
gemi hartojo
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 104:2
This ayat to me struck me hard because it’s in line with what my dear husband said to me, your choice of words isn’t correct. I took offense to his commentary because my intentions were not negative just I chose a word that colored the meaning behind what I was saying.
This ayat reminded me that words AND intentions are important because those words roll off our tongue and can either uplift or smash a person down even though we are using words ...
مزید دیکھیں
10
3
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