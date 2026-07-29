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البقرة
101
2:101
ولما جاءهم رسول من عند الله مصدق لما معهم نبذ فريق من الذين اوتوا الكتاب كتاب الله وراء ظهورهم كانهم لا يعلمون ١٠١
وَلَمَّا جَآءَهُمْ رَسُولٌۭ مِّنْ عِندِ ٱللَّهِ مُصَدِّقٌۭ لِّمَا مَعَهُمْ نَبَذَ فَرِيقٌۭ مِّنَ ٱلَّذِينَ أُوتُوا۟ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ كِتَـٰبَ ٱللَّهِ وَرَآءَ ظُهُورِهِمْ كَأَنَّهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ١٠١
وَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُمْ
رَسُوْلٌ
مِّنْ
عِنْدِ
اللّٰهِ
مُصَدِّقٌ
لِّمَا
مَعَهُمْ
نَبَذَ
فَرِیْقٌ
مِّنَ
الَّذِیْنَ
اُوْتُوا
الْكِتٰبَ ۙۗ
كِتٰبَ
اللّٰهِ
وَرَآءَ
ظُهُوْرِهِمْ
كَاَنَّهُمْ
لَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟ؗ
اور جب آیا ان کے پاس اللہ کی طرف سے ایک رسول (یعنی محمد ﷺ تصدیق کرنے والا اس کتاب کی جو ان کے پاس موجود ہے تو اہل کتاب میں سے ایک جماعت نے اللہ کی کتاب کو پیٹھوں کے پیچھے پھینک دیا گویا کہ وہ جانتے ہی نہیں
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
ekaterina myachina
فالو
9 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 99:2-101
Behind Their Backs
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:99–101) through the Hadith
The ayah describes the scene almost physically.
﴿وَلَمَّا جَاءَهُمْ رَسُولٌ مِّنْ عِندِ اللَّهِ مُصَدِّقٌ لِّمَا مَعَهُمْ نَبَذَ فَرِيقٌ مِّنَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ كِتَابَ اللَّهِ وَرَاءَ ظُهُورِهِمْ كَأَنَّهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ﴾
“And when a Messenger came to them from Allah confirming what was already with them, a group among those who had been given the Scripture cast...
مزید دیکھیں
5
0
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 101:2-103
It is from the divine wisdom and of the universal laws of Allah that the one who leaves that which benefits him will be busied with that which harms him and will bring him no benefit. So whoever leaves the worship of the most merciful will be tested with the worship of false gods and whoever leaves the love and fear of God will be tested with the love and fear of other than God. And whoever leaves humbling themselves for God will be forced to...
مزید دیکھیں
14
0
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