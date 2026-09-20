Commentary فَآمَنَ لَهُ لُوطٌ ۘ وَقَالَ إِنِّي مُهَاجِرٌ إِلَىٰ رَبِّي (So Lut believed in him and he (Ibrahim علیہ السلام) said, "I am going to leave my homeland towards my Lord. - 29:2, 6). Sayyidna Lut (علیہ السلام) was the nephew of Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) . He was the very first one to accept faith after watching the miracle of Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) in the fire of Namrild. When Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) planned to migrate from his hometown, Kutha - a township of Kufah - along with his wife Sayyidah Sarah, who was his cousin and had accepted Islam, and Sayyidna Lut (علیہ السلام) he said إِنِّي مُهَاجِرٌ إِلَىٰ رَبِّي . That is ` I am going to leave my homeland toward my Lord' It meant that he wanted to go to some place where there was no obstacle in worshipping Allah. Ibrahim An-Nakha'i and Qatadah رحمۃ اللہ علیہما are of the opinion that this sentence was said by Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) ،